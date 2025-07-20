Personal Finance

16 Red States Where Energy Costs Could Go Up the Most Under Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

July 20, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB) was signed into law on July 4. The final legislation has significant repercussions for energy. It includes policies that will increase oil and gas leasing and repeal clean energy tax credits. Wholesale electricity prices are expected to increase 25% by 2030 and 74% by 2035. Electricity rates paid by consumers are expected to increase between 9% and 18% and household energy costs are anticipated to go up $170 annually by 2035. 

Red states could be hit harder by rising energy costs than blue states chiefly because Republican-led states generally don’t have their own policies to develop renewable energy in the way that Democrat-led states do. A new analysis by the Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, LLC found the 16 red states that will see the biggest annual increases to household energy costs by 2035 as a result of the OBBB.

16. Wisconsin

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$300

12. Utah

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$320

12. Nevada

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$320

12. Michigan

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$320

12. Indiana 

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$340

11. Iowa

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$350

10. Kansas 

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$380

8. Florida 

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$430

8. Arkansas 

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$430

7. Louisiana

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$440

6. Texas 

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$480

5. North Carolina

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$490

4. Oklahoma

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$540

2. South Carolina

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$630

2. Kentucky

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$630

1. Missouri

  • Annual energy cost increase per household by 2035: +$640

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Red States Where Energy Costs Could Go Up the Most Under Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

