16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

May 03, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

The cooling real estate market has been particularly evident in California -- in some cities, like Los Angeles, San Jose and Sacramento, home prices have remained largely stagnant over the past year, while in others, like San Francisco, they have actually dropped. But this isn't the case in every California city -- in many places, prices have still increased over the past year and even year-to-date.

Here's a look at 16 places in California where home prices are still skyrocketing.

El Centro California downtown.

16. Calipatria, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.35%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 4.77%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $190,885

Pictured: El Centro, California

Stockton is the county seat of San Joaquin County in the Central Valley of the U.

15. Kennedy, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.41%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.23%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $330,463

Pictured: Stockton, California

Hanford, California - November 6 2018: The colorful Civic Center Auditorium, built 1924, in the center of town.

14. Corcoran, California

California, United States - winding road in countryside landscape of Tulare County.

13. Pixley, California

Northeast Bakersfield, California, exhibits fall colors even in the semitropic region.

12. Taft, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.66%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.30%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $189,275

Pictured: Bakersfield, California

Hills around highway 5 near by Kettleman City, California, USA.

11. Kettleman City, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.72%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.46%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $176,435

Aerial view of the town of Avenal California in Kings County on the edge of the Central Valley.

10. Avenal, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.84%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.34%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $213,376
Highway 49 Mariposa California winding road dangerous.

9. Fish Camp, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.55%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.97%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $465,933

Pictured: Mariposa, California

Hanford-California

8. Stratford, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.80%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.07%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $231,133

Pictured: Hanford, California

Wind Turbines line the hillsides outside Bakersfield, California.

7. Lost Hills, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.21%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 1.98%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $250,994

Pictured: Bakersfield, California

Merced, California, USA - April 17, 2019: Daytime view of the Merced Theatre along W.

6. Planada, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.82%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.29%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $251,868

Pictured: Merced, California

Downtown Fresno, California.

5. Hume, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.93%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 5.46%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $313,356

Pictured: Fresno, California

fiddletown, California - USA: This very small country community of Fiddletown is located in the Shenandoah Valley Northern California wine district and on this April day it was very interesting visiting this country style community.

4. River Pines, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 9.01%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.80%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $209,146

Pictured: Fiddletown, California

Fresno, California, USA - November 14, 2015: Fresno downtown in Central California.

3. Huron, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 10.56%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.52%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $239,935

Pictured: Fresno, California

Bakersfield, California, USA - April 17, 2019: Daytime view of theNile Theater and Padre Hotel in the heart of the downtown district.

2. McKittrick, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 13.44%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 3.58%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $248,835

Pictured: Bakersfield, California

Aerial View of Downtown Tulare, California during Spring.

1. Richgrove, California

  • Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 15.39%
  • Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.59%
  • Current Zillow Home Value: $232,779

Pictured: Tulare, California

Methodology: To find the California cities where housing values are rising the most, GoBankingRates used the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes to find the year-over-year and the year-to-date changes. For a California city to qualify it had to have a positive change in YoY and YTD changes. Then, the cities were sorted by the largest YoY change. All information is up-to-date as of April 24, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

