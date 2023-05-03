16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

The cooling real estate market has been particularly evident in California -- in some cities, like Los Angeles, San Jose and Sacramento, home prices have remained largely stagnant over the past year, while in others, like San Francisco, they have actually dropped. But this isn't the case in every California city -- in many places, prices have still increased over the past year and even year-to-date.

Here's a look at 16 places in California where home prices are still skyrocketing.

16. Calipatria, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.35%

5.35% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 4.77%

4.77% Current Zillow Home Value: $190,885

Pictured: El Centro, California

15. Kennedy, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.41%

5.41% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.23%

0.23% Current Zillow Home Value: $330,463

Pictured: Stockton, California

14. Corcoran, California

13. Pixley, California

12. Taft, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.66%

5.66% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.30%

0.30% Current Zillow Home Value: $189,275

Pictured: Bakersfield, California

11. Kettleman City, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.72%

5.72% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.46%

0.46% Current Zillow Home Value: $176,435

10. Avenal, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.84%

5.84% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.34%

0.34% Current Zillow Home Value: $213,376

9. Fish Camp, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.55%

6.55% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.97%

2.97% Current Zillow Home Value: $465,933

Pictured: Mariposa, California

8. Stratford, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.80%

6.80% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.07%

0.07% Current Zillow Home Value: $231,133

Pictured: Hanford, California

7. Lost Hills, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.21%

7.21% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 1.98%

1.98% Current Zillow Home Value: $250,994

Pictured: Bakersfield, California

6. Planada, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.82%

7.82% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.29%

0.29% Current Zillow Home Value: $251,868

Pictured: Merced, California

5. Hume, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.93%

7.93% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 5.46%

5.46% Current Zillow Home Value: $313,356

Pictured: Fresno, California

4. River Pines, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 9.01%

9.01% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.80%

0.80% Current Zillow Home Value: $209,146

Pictured: Fiddletown, California

3. Huron, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 10.56%

10.56% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.52%

0.52% Current Zillow Home Value: $239,935

Pictured: Fresno, California

2. McKittrick, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 13.44%

13.44% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 3.58%

3.58% Current Zillow Home Value: $248,835

Pictured: Bakersfield, California

1. Richgrove, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 15.39%

15.39% Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.59%

2.59% Current Zillow Home Value: $232,779

Pictured: Tulare, California

Methodology: To find the California cities where housing values are rising the most, GoBankingRates used the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes to find the year-over-year and the year-to-date changes. For a California city to qualify it had to have a positive change in YoY and YTD changes. Then, the cities were sorted by the largest YoY change. All information is up-to-date as of April 24, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.