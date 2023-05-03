16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

The cooling real estate market has been particularly evident in California -- in some cities, like Los Angeles, San Jose and Sacramento, home prices have remained largely stagnant over the past year, while in others, like San Francisco, they have actually dropped. But this isn't the case in every California city -- in many places, prices have still increased over the past year and even year-to-date.
Find Out: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida
More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Here's a look at 16 places in California where home prices are still skyrocketing.
16. Calipatria, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.35%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 4.77%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $190,885
On the Flip Side: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing
And: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
Pictured: El Centro, California
15. Kennedy, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.41%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.23%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $330,463
Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?
Pictured: Stockton, California
14. Corcoran, California
13. Pixley, California
12. Taft, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.66%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.30%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $189,275
Pictured: Bakersfield, California
11. Kettleman City, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.72%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.46%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $176,435
Avoid These: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret
10. Avenal, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.84%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.34%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $213,376
9. Fish Camp, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.55%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.97%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $465,933
Pictured: Mariposa, California
8. Stratford, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.80%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.07%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $231,133
I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
Pictured: Hanford, California
7. Lost Hills, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.21%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 1.98%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $250,994
Pictured: Bakersfield, California
6. Planada, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.82%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.29%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $251,868
Pictured: Merced, California
5. Hume, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.93%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 5.46%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $313,356
Pictured: Fresno, California
4. River Pines, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 9.01%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.80%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $209,146
Discover: 15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now
Pictured: Fiddletown, California
3. Huron, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 10.56%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.52%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $239,935
Pictured: Fresno, California
2. McKittrick, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 13.44%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 3.58%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $248,835
Pictured: Bakersfield, California
1. Richgrove, California
- Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 15.39%
- Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.59%
- Current Zillow Home Value: $232,779
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret
- Financial Insight in Your Inbox: Sign Up for GBR's Daily Newsletter
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- 14 Ways to Invest That Don't Involve the Stock Market
Pictured: Tulare, California
Methodology: To find the California cities where housing values are rising the most, GoBankingRates used the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes to find the year-over-year and the year-to-date changes. For a California city to qualify it had to have a positive change in YoY and YTD changes. Then, the cities were sorted by the largest YoY change. All information is up-to-date as of April 24, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.