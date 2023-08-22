News & Insights

16 migrants reported dead in Central Mexico road crash

August 22, 2023 — 01:05 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Over a dozen migrants, mostly from Venezuela, have died in a road accident on the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway in central Mexico, officials from the state of Puebla said on Tuesday on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

A source from the Oaxacan state prosecutor said the death toll had risen to 16 from a previously reported 15. Among the fatally injured victims were eight men and eight women.

Over 30 others were injured and taken to hospital after the bus they were traveling on crashed with a trailer in the early hours of the morning, the Puebla officials added.

A video shared on X by the local Red Cross unit showed a mangled white bus lying on its side and rescue teams working in the dark.

