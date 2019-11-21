16 migrants found in sealed container on ferry to Ireland, all in good health

Adds police statement

DUBLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The crew of a passenger ferry travelling to Ireland from France discovered 16 migrants stowed aboard in a sealed trailer on Thursday, a spokesman for the vessel's Swedish operator Stena Line said.

The migrants were found during a routine inspection on board the ferry while it was travelling from the French port of Cherbourg to Rosslare in Ireland, the spokesman said. All 16 migrants were in good condition.

Immigration officers were due to assess the status of the group after the vessel arrived in Ireland at around 1440 GMT, Irish police said in a statement. The nationality of the migrants was not immediately known.

The police said they had detained the truck involved in the incident and were questioning the driver and owners of the vehicle.

On Oct. 23, 39 bodies, all believed to be Vietnamese migrants, were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck near London. Two people have been charged in Britain and eight in Vietnam over the deaths.

Dutch authorities on Tuesday found 25 migrants stowed away on a cargo ferry bound for Britain shortly after it left the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Gareth Jones)

