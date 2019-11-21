16 migrants found in sealed container on ferry to Ireland, all in good health

Contributor
Conor Humphries Reuters
Published

The crew of a passenger ferry travelling to Ireland from France discovered 16 migrants stowed aboard in a sealed trailer on Thursday, a spokesman for the vessel's Swedish operator Stena Line said.

Adds police statement

DUBLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The crew of a passenger ferry travelling to Ireland from France discovered 16 migrants stowed aboard in a sealed trailer on Thursday, a spokesman for the vessel's Swedish operator Stena Line said.

The migrants were found during a routine inspection on board the ferry while it was travelling from the French port of Cherbourg to Rosslare in Ireland, the spokesman said. All 16 migrants were in good condition.

Immigration officers were due to assess the status of the group after the vessel arrived in Ireland at around 1440 GMT, Irish police said in a statement. The nationality of the migrants was not immediately known.

The police said they had detained the truck involved in the incident and were questioning the driver and owners of the vehicle.

On Oct. 23, 39 bodies, all believed to be Vietnamese migrants, were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck near London. Two people have been charged in Britain and eight in Vietnam over the deaths.

Dutch authorities on Tuesday found 25 migrants stowed away on a cargo ferry bound for Britain shortly after it left the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Gareth Jones)

((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com; +35315001518; Reuters Messaging: conor.humphries.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters