16 Luxury SUVs That Aren’t Worth the Price

A luxury SUV can be a great option for those seeking extra interior and cargo space as well as top-of-the-line features. But not all vehicles in this category live up to their high price points.

GOBankingRates spoke with car experts to find out which luxury SUVs are not worth the price, either because they don't have impressive design features or technology, require frequent -- and often pricey -- repairs, or because they depreciate in value very quickly.

Here's a look at the luxury SUVs you may want to stay away from if you're in the market for a new car.

Maserati Levante

The Maserati Levante is priced at over $90,000 to start, and while it looks the part of a luxury vehicle, that's about all it has going for it, said Joe Giranda, managing member at CFR Classic, which specializes in international car shipping and relocation.

"The Maserati Levante is a popular luxury SUV that comes with an impressive exterior design, but falls short in other areas," he said. "You won't get non-ventilated seats, for example -- a feature that's pretty much standard in other luxury SUVs. It also has a rather weak suspension system, meaning it's not ideal for handling sharp turns or taking on rough terrain. Any bumps on the road are likely to cause a rough ride."

Cadillac XT6

While the Cadillac XT6 is priced on the lower end for a luxury SUV -- prices start at $48,595 -- it still doesn't live up to the price tag, Giranda said.

"You don't get many features for the money, and the interior is rather dull," he said. "In particular, many experts in the industry argue that the XT6 lacks the edginess or flashiness that many luxury car buyers seek, and for an SUV, its cargo space isn't something to write home about."

Land Rover Defender

Be prepared to shell out a lot for gas when you buy this SUV.

"Compared to other Land Rover models, the Defender actually has a great air suspension system that makes it an ideal choice for off-roading. But it's not fuel-efficient, with both the 90 and 110 models almost returning the same numbers: 17 mpg in city driving and around 22 mpg on highways," Giranda said.

"And of course, the Defender is rather expensive," he continued. "While the starting price starts at around $53,500, you'll end up paying more than $118,400 for high-end trims like its V8 Carpathian Edition."

BMW X6

The BMW X6 looks sleek, but isn't practical, said Andrew Kuttow, an automotive journalist with LamboCars.com.

"When I first laid eyes on the BMW X6, its unique design certainly caught my attention," he said. "However, after spending some time with the vehicle, I found that the sloping roofline results in a cramped interior and limited cargo space. The rear visibility is poor, which can make parking and maneuvering in tight spaces challenging. Given its high price, I believe there are better options available in the luxury SUV market."

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

The GLE Couple is another luxury SUV where the look trumps practicality, Kuttow said.

"Its design negatively impacts rear headroom and cargo space compared to the non-coupe GLE," he said. "Although it comes with a luxurious cabin and a comfortable ride, its high starting price makes it difficult to recommend, as it doesn't offer enough features or performance to justify the extra cost."

Infiniti QX50

Kuttow was intrigued by the QX50's VC-Turbo engine technology, but found it disappointing in reality.

"I found that it didn't deliver the fuel efficiency that was advertised," he said. "I was also disappointed by the subpar infotainment system and the lack of standard driver assistance features, which should be a given at this price point."

Land Rover Range Rover

The cost to maintain this luxury vehicle adds a lot to the already high sticker price, said Oliver Brown, automotive expert and owner of WheelsSize.com.

"While the Range Rover is known for its luxurious interior and off-road capabilities, it has a reputation for being unreliable and expensive to maintain," he said. "Owners have reported frequent trips to the dealership for repairs, and parts and labor costs are high. Additionally, the Range Rover depreciates quickly, so owners may lose a lot of money when they go to sell it."

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

If you're looking for a practical car, this is not your best option, Brown said.

"The G-Class has a loyal fan base thanks to its rugged, boxy design and luxurious interior. However, it's not the most practical SUV on the market, with poor fuel economy and a cramped interior," he said. "It's also expensive to maintain and repair, with high parts and labor costs."

BMW X5

This is another luxury SUV that comes with a high cost of ownership, Brown said.

"Repairs and maintenance can be expensive, and the X5 has a reputation for being unreliable," he said. "The worst part is the engine -- especially the 2011 model year. Additionally, the X5 depreciates quickly, so owners may lose money when they go to sell it."

Cadillac Escalade

Be prepared to make frequent visits to the mechanic if you purchase an Escalade, Brown said.

"The Escalade is a popular choice for those who want a large, luxurious SUV. However, it's not the most reliable vehicle on the market, with a high rate of mechanical issues," he said. "Additionally, the Escalade has a reputation for being expensive to maintain and repair. It's also a gas guzzler with poor fuel economy. It also has engine problems -- so it's just not worth it."

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Max Schenker, a car expert with FrazerPart, a Porsche parts specialist, said to steer clear of the GLS if you're hoping for a high resale value.

"The GLS has a high starting price and depreciates quickly," he said. "Additionally, its maintenance and repair costs are higher than some of its competitors."

BMW X7

Schenker said that you can get better cars for the price of the X7.

"The X7 has a starting price that is significantly higher than many of its rivals," he said. "It also has lower fuel economy ratings and a smaller cargo area than some of its competitors."

Jaguar E-Pace

Matas Buzelis, automotive expert at car history reports platform carVertical, said the E-Pace "falls short in various areas."

"The smallest SUV in Jaguar's lineup has failed to meet expectations as a luxury SUV," he said. "Instead of standing out as a competitor for rivals such as the BMW X2 or Mercedes-Benz GLA, the E-Pace feels like a mere placeholder in the market.

"Its interior features cheap materials that do not exude luxury, and its interior is cramped and lacks space," Buzelis continued. "In terms of driving experience, the E-Pace is dynamically flawed -- far from what one would expect from a Jaguar SUV."

Another significant drawback is the weight of the vehicle, which is, on average, 440 pounds heavier than its competitors, he added.

"This weight negatively impacts fuel efficiency and increases tire wear, leading to higher maintenance costs," Buzelis said. "Overall, while the E-Pace has its merits, it does not meet the expectations that come with the Jaguar brand and its price point in the luxury SUV market."

Tesla Model X

The Model X doesn't live up to the expectations you'd have for a luxury SUV, Buzelis said.

"One of the most significant drawbacks of the Model X is the build quality, which is different from the standards one would expect from a luxury vehicle," he said. "The panel gaps, and fit and finish often need to be more consistent, which can be frustrating for owners who have paid a premium price for the car."

In addition, the Model X has been plagued by reliability issues, Buzelis said. These range from Falcon wing door malfunctions to problems with the air suspension.

"These issues can be both costly and time-consuming to fix," he said.

"Finally, the Model X's interior design and materials are also a source of disappointment for some," Buzelis continued. "While the minimalistic design may appeal to some buyers, others need a more luxurious feel and finish from a high-end SUV."

Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin's DBX model is a best-seller, and while it does have a lot of things going for it, Buzelis said it doesn't quite live up to the price.

"With its signature charisma, impressive road-holding capabilities and an evocative soundtrack, the DBX undoubtedly offers a thrilling driving experience. However, it does have some notable drawbacks that should be noticed, given its high price tag of nearly $190,000," he said.

"One of the most significant issues with the DBX is its build quality, which needs to be more precise and pay more attention to detail. While the DBX is undoubtedly a significant improvement over previous models, it still needs to catch up when compared to its rival in the luxury department, the Bentley Bentayga."

Buzelis also said that the DBX's technology "is another area of concern."

"Many luxury vehicles in this price range offer advanced features and comprehensive technology, yet Aston Martin still needs to keep up with the times," he said. "The DBX uses an outdated Mercedes-Benz infotainment system and lacks features like a heads-up display and massaging seats."

Audi Q3

The second generation of the Audi Q3 "has failed to meet expectations regarding its luxury, performance and overall experience," Buzelis said.

"Unfortunately, the second-generation Audi Q3 has been subject to cost-cutting measures that have negatively impacted the car's quality," he said. "The previous generation boasted luxurious features such as soft leather, impressive build quality and switches that exuded a premium feel, which is now absent in the newer model.

"In addition to the lackluster interior, the Audi Q3 also disappoints in its dynamic performance, ride quality and engine/transmission behavior," Buzelis continued. "The German-made car falls short of the high standards expected from luxury SUVs in this class, making it a disappointing choice for buyers seeking a high-end driving experience."

