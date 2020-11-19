16 killed in Uganda as troops seek to quell "war-like" protests over Bobi Wine

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sixteen people have been killed in Uganda in operations by military and police personnel battling to put down protests over the arrest of presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine, authorities said on Thursday.

Since early Wednesday youths have been burning tyres and blockading streets in the capital Kampala and other towns to demand Wine's release.

On Thursday soldiers clutching AK-47 assault rifles fanned out across the city, some in armoured vehicles, and together with police used teargas, live bullets and water cannons to disperse and detain protesters.

In a statement, police said a total of 16 people had died while 65 were injured, and added the death toll could rise. A further 350 were arrested in the clashes.

Those arrested are to be charged with various offences including "participating in unlawful demonstrations, inciting violence, malicious damage to properties, assault, theft and robbery."

Police accused the protesters of damaging vehicles, looting properties and throwing stones at security personnel.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was detained on Wednesday after authorities accused him of violating anti-coronavirus measures by holding mass rallies.

He has emerged as the strongest challenger to veteran leader Yoweri Museveni who has ruled the east African country of 42 million since 1986 and is currently Africa's third-longest reigning leader.

Voters are due to go to the polls on Jan. 14 to elect their next president and lawmakers.

Moments after he was detained while campaigning in eastern Uganda, spontaneous protests erupted in Kampala and several major towns. Security personnel responded with tear gas. A journalist who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said he had seen troops firing automatic rifles.

Wine has amassed a large following among the country's youth, attracted by his bold criticism of government mingled in his lyrics.

"This is a war-like situation, so the army has to deploy," army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told Reuters.

"You can see what is going on, people are being stoned, people are being killed, vehicles are being vandalised, tyres everywhere," she said. "These things are spontaneous on all streets, so police cannot handle such a situation."

Authorities have been rattled by Wine's surging support, especially among the youth, ahead of the Jan. 14 presidential election. Museveni, 76, is seeking a sixth term in office.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Editing by William Maclean)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.