16 Dying Chain Stores Across America

The change in the U.S. retail industry over the past few years comes without precedence. Even before the pandemic, which sent customers to shopping online instead of in person in droves, retailers had started to trim brick-and-more stores by the thousands.

An analysis from Business Insider showed that in 2019, about 9,300 stores shut their doors, followed by 8,300 in 2020 and thousands more in 2021. And according to the publication, the trend will continue in 2023, with at least 1,400 more stores pegged for closure. Among them are 545 Foot Locker, 416 Bed Bath & Beyond and 265 Tuesday Morning locations.

To find out which chain stores are receding across the country, GOBankingRates compiled the retailers that have announced at least one store closure in 2023. To determine which states would be impacted by closures, GOBankingRates culled lists issued by retailers, statements to investors and media reports to see where a chain would close at least one store this year.

While Bed Bath & Beyond issued a complete list of stores that will close, Foot Locker, Bath & Body Works (50 stores, according to Business Insider), Gap and Banana Republic (46) and Best Buy (20) did not. The number of states impacted by a closure will grow throughout 2023, undoubtedly, but a list to date follows.

It's a good idea to check out the dying chain stores in your state -- and grab your favorite brands before they disappear for good.

Alabama

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Walgreens

Arizona

Bed Bath & Beyond

BuyBuy Baby

Tuesday Morning

Arkansas

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Walmart

California

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Big Lots

Harmon

Macy's

Tuesday Morning

Colorado

Bed Bath & Beyond

Big Lots

Macy's

Tuesday Morning

Connecticut

Banana Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

Delaware

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Florida

Bed Bath & Beyond

Big Lots

BuyBuy Baby

Harmon

Tuesday Morning

Walmart

Georgia

Bed Bath & Beyond

Party City

Tuesday Morning

Walmart

Hawaii

Macy's

Walmart

Idaho

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Illinois

Banana Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BuyBuy Baby

Old Navy

Party City

Tuesday Morning

Walmart

Indiana

Bed Bath & Beyond

JCPenney

Tuesday Morning

Walmart

Iowa

Bed Bath & Beyond

Party City

Tuesday Morning

Kansas

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Kentucky

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Louisiana

Bed Bath & Beyond

Party City

Tuesday Morning

Maine

Bed Bath & Beyond

Maryland

Bed Bath & Beyond

Macy's

Target

Tuesday Morning

Massachusetts

Bed Bath & Beyond

Michigan

Banana Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

Party City

Tuesday Morning

Minnesota

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

JCPenney

Target

Tuesday Morning

Walgreens

Mississippi

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Missouri

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Party City

Tuesday Morning

Montana

Bed Bath & Beyond

Nebraska

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Nevada

Bed Bath & Beyond

Harmon

Tuesday Morning

New Hampshire

Bed Bath & Beyond

New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond

BuyBuy Baby

Harmon

Party City

Tuesday Morning

New Mexico

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Walmart

New York

Bed Bath & Beyond

BuyBuy Baby

CVS

Harmon

JCPenney

Party City

Tuesday Morning

Walgreens

North Carolina

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

North Dakota

Bed Bath & Beyond

Ohio

Bed Bath & Beyond

Old Navy

The Children's Place

Tuesday Morning

Oklahoma

Bed Bath & Beyond

Party City

Tuesday Morning

Oregon

Bed Bath & Beyond

Party City

Tuesday Morning

Walmart

Pennsylvania

Banaba Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Target

South Carolina

Bed Bath & Beyond

BuyBuy Baby

Tuesday Morning

South Dakota

Tuesday Morning

Tennessee

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Tuesday Morning

Texas

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BuyBuy Baby

Party City

Tuesday Morning

Walmart

Utah

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Vermont

Walgreens

Virginia

Bed Bath & Beyond

BuyBuy Baby

Target

Tuesday Morning

Washington

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Walmart

Washington D.C.

Walmart

West Virginia

Bed Bath & Beyond

Party City

Wisconsin

Bed Bath & Beyond

Tuesday Morning

Walmart

Wyoming

Bed Bath & Beyond

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Dying Chain Stores Across America

