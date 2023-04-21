16 Dying Chain Stores Across America

The change in the U.S. retail industry over the past few years comes without precedence. Even before the pandemic, which sent customers to shopping online instead of in person in droves, retailers had started to trim brick-and-more stores by the thousands.
An analysis from Business Insider showed that in 2019, about 9,300 stores shut their doors, followed by 8,300 in 2020 and thousands more in 2021. And according to the publication, the trend will continue in 2023, with at least 1,400 more stores pegged for closure. Among them are 545 Foot Locker, 416 Bed Bath & Beyond and 265 Tuesday Morning locations.
To find out which chain stores are receding across the country, GOBankingRates compiled the retailers that have announced at least one store closure in 2023. To determine which states would be impacted by closures, GOBankingRates culled lists issued by retailers, statements to investors and media reports to see where a chain would close at least one store this year.
While Bed Bath & Beyond issued a complete list of stores that will close, Foot Locker, Bath & Body Works (50 stores, according to Business Insider), Gap and Banana Republic (46) and Best Buy (20) did not. The number of states impacted by a closure will grow throughout 2023, undoubtedly, but a list to date follows.
It's a good idea to check out the dying chain stores in your state -- and grab your favorite brands before they disappear for good.
Alabama
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
- Walgreens
Arizona
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- BuyBuy Baby
- Tuesday Morning
Arkansas
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
- Walmart
California
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Harmon
- Macy's
- Tuesday Morning
Colorado
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Big Lots
- Macy's
- Tuesday Morning
Connecticut
- Banana Republic
- Bed Bath & Beyond
Delaware
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
Florida
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Big Lots
- BuyBuy Baby
- Harmon
- Tuesday Morning
- Walmart
Georgia
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Party City
- Tuesday Morning
- Walmart
Hawaii
- Macy's
- Walmart
Idaho
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
Illinois
- Banana Republic
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- BuyBuy Baby
- Old Navy
- Party City
- Tuesday Morning
- Walmart
Indiana
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- JCPenney
- Tuesday Morning
- Walmart
Iowa
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Party City
- Tuesday Morning
Kansas
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
Kentucky
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
Louisiana
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Party City
- Tuesday Morning
Maine
- Bed Bath & Beyond
Maryland
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Macy's
- Target
- Tuesday Morning
Massachusetts
- Bed Bath & Beyond
Michigan
- Banana Republic
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Party City
- Tuesday Morning
Minnesota
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- JCPenney
- Target
- Tuesday Morning
- Walgreens
Mississippi
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
Missouri
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Party City
- Tuesday Morning
Montana
- Bed Bath & Beyond
Nebraska
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
Nevada
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Harmon
- Tuesday Morning
New Hampshire
- Bed Bath & Beyond
New Jersey
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- BuyBuy Baby
- Harmon
- Party City
- Tuesday Morning
New Mexico
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
- Walmart
New York
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- BuyBuy Baby
- CVS
- Harmon
- JCPenney
- Party City
- Tuesday Morning
- Walgreens
North Carolina
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
North Dakota
- Bed Bath & Beyond
Ohio
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Old Navy
- The Children's Place
- Tuesday Morning
Oklahoma
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Party City
- Tuesday Morning
Oregon
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Party City
- Tuesday Morning
- Walmart
Pennsylvania
- Banaba Republic
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
- Target
South Carolina
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- BuyBuy Baby
- Tuesday Morning
South Dakota
- Tuesday Morning
Tennessee
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Tuesday Morning
Texas
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- BuyBuy Baby
- Party City
- Tuesday Morning
- Walmart
Utah
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
Vermont
- Walgreens
Virginia
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- BuyBuy Baby
- Target
- Tuesday Morning
Washington
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
- Walmart
Washington D.C.
- Walmart
West Virginia
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Party City
Wisconsin
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Tuesday Morning
- Walmart
Wyoming
- Bed Bath & Beyond
Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Dying Chain Stores Across America
