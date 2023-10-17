16 Best Walmart Halloween Items To Buy for Less Than $10

Spooky cheer doesn’t have to cost a fortune. If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Halloween on a budget, Walmart has you covered.

From festive décor and candy to costumes for the whole family, the discount retailer is a one-stop shop for the holiday. Here’s a look at 16 Halloween items to put on your Walmart shopping list.

Great Value Halloween Ghost Sprinkles

Price: $2.98

Transform ordinary baked goods into Halloween delicacies with Great Value Halloween Ghost Sprinkles. Whether you’re having a party or just feeling festive, this 2.82-ounce closable container will bring extra fun to your homemade desserts.

Way to Celebrate Black Skull Treat Jar

Price: $6.94

Made from Earthenware Ceramic material, the Way to Celebrate Black Skull Treat Jar will give your countertop a perfectly eerie look. Store your candy, cookies or other indulgences in this 39-ounce jar, complete with a matte black glaze finish.

Way To Celebrate Trick-or-Treat Regular Tray

Price: $2.94

If you’re planning a Halloween get-together, the Way to Celebrate Trick-or-Treat Regular Tray is a must. This reusable plastic tray measures 16 x 12 x 0.75 inches, allowing plenty of space to serve sweet or savory snacks.

Way To Celebrate White Ghost-Shaped Ceramic Mug

Price: $3.98

Perfect for a Halloween movie night or your morning coffee, this Way to Celebrate White Ghost-Shaped Ceramic Mug is sure to be a seasonal hit. Microwave and dishwasher safe, up to 14.88 ounces can fit in this durable ceramic mug with a glazed finish.

Way To Celebrate Multicolor Wood Neon Boo! Wall Sign

Price: $4.44

Fun and festive, this Way to Celebrate Multicolor Wood Neon Boo! Wall Sign will bring Halloween cheer to any space. Measuring 12 x 0.5 x 5.74 inches, it’s big enough to be noticed, but still small enough to easily store after the holiday.

Wilton Halloween Non-Stick Skull-Shaped Cake Pan

Price: $9.25

Make a cake that’s truly memorable with the Wilton Halloween Non-Stick Skull-Shaped Cake Pan.

The eyes, nose and mouth of the skull are cut out in the pan, creating an amazing added detail. Simply mix up your favorite cake recipe — or use a box mix — pour it into the pan and bake.

Way To Celebrate Halloween Toss Throw Blanket

Price: $4.98

Serving double-duty as a way to stay warm and festive décor, this Way to Celebrate Halloween Toss Throw Blanket is made from sustainable materials. Available in a variety of styles, including Skeleton, Zoom Call and Dia De Los Muertos, this is sure to become a cozy favorite for years to come.

Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème Fangs, Jumbo Bag

Price: $5.94

Fun and delicious, this 16.2-ounce bag of Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème Fangs is sure to be a hit with trick-or-treaters or Halloween party guests. Serve them alone or top homemade desserts with a section or two to give them some festive flair.

Twix Fun Size Halloween Chocolate Candy Bars

Price: $4.88

A fun take on the classic, this 10.83-ounce bag of Twix Fun Size Halloween Chocolate Candy Bars is sure to be a hit. Do note, they’re individually wrapped, so you might want to buy double, for those who enjoy both a left and right Twix.

‘You’re My Little Baby Boo’ Board Book

Price: $7.98

It’s never too early to learn about Halloween characters like ghosts, pumpkins and candy corn. Sweet and interactive, “You’re My Little Baby Boo” is both festive and heartwarming, as it focuses on a parent’s love for their child.

Way To Celebrate Girls’ Angel Costume

Price: $5

Featuring a dress, sash and halo, this Way to Celebrate Girls Angel Costume is both adorable and seriously affordable. Available in small, medium and large, pair it with a wand, wings and tights or simply wear it as-is.

Way To Celebrate Boys’ Pirates Costume

Price: $5

Bring your child’s dream of being a pirate to life with this Way to Celebrate Boys Pirate Costume. This set includes a shirt with waist sash, pants, and a headscarf to transform your little one into a proper pirate.

Fun World Pumpkin Poncho Women’s Halloween Costume

Price: $9.98

Comfortable and easy, this Fun World Pumpkin Poncho is a great idea for a busy mom or a last-minute costume. Simply pair with black tights or jeans and you’re good to go.

Rubies II Men’s Vampire Halloween Costume

Price: $9.98

A Halloween Classic, this Rubies II Men’s Vampire Costume features a shirt with an attached vest, medallion and cape. Pair it with fangs and maybe a little face paint for a Halloween party or to greet trick-or-treaters.

Vibrant Life Jack-O-Lantern Pet Costume

Price: $9.97

Get your fur child in on the Halloween fun with this adorable Vibrant Life Jack-O-Lantern Pet Costume. Available in sizes extra-small through large, this two-piece costume is sure to warm the hearts of everyone who sees your dog or cat in it.

Way To Celebrate Halloween White Foam Hanging Ghost Decoration

Price: $3.97

Quintessential for the holiday, this Way to Celebrate Halloween White Foam Hanging Ghost Decoration is a must. Measuring 32-inches, this hanging ghost has a wailing-like facial expression guaranteed to give creepy vibes all season.

