16 Best Brokerage Deals, Bonuses + Promotions [2023]

Brokerage deals, bonuses, and other promotions should never be the main reason you choose one company's account over another. But they're a useful tiebreaker. If you've never had to search for a new brokerage account before, let us tell you: It's a bit much. There are dozens of products to choose from, with a dizzying array of features. We've actually spent a great deal of time producing a guide to help people choose among the best investment apps and brokerage accounts, but depending on your needs, you still might end up with a tough decision between a couple of options. And that's when it might be worth looking to see which of the brokerage accounts is offering the best bonus. Whether it's free stocks or a cash bonus, sign-up deals and other promotions can give one brokerage account that edge it needs to get your business. But, rather than making you sift through all those deals across dozens of different websites, we've compiled a one-stop shopping list of the best brokerage account promotions available today. We've also included some information about how these brokerages set themselves apart. Because while a bonus is a nice … well, bonus … your investment needs are what matter the most. Best Brokerage Deals—Our Top Picks Best New Brokerage Account Bonuses, Deals and Promotions Before diving in: Brokerage bonuses and promotions frequently change. Some even disappear and reappear at different times of the year. We'll update this story as often as possible to give you the most current information. Also, if you see a particular deal you like, check out the promotional period so you know how long you'll have to sign up. The last thing you want is to procrastinate yourself out of a bonus. 1. Plynk Available: Sign up here Platforms: Mobile app (Apple iOS, Android) Promotion: Up to $110 in bonus cash Plynk™ is an app designed to help you start investing and learn along the way, and they're currently offering up to $110 in bonuses for new accounts. The Plynk app helps beginner investors put their money into an investment portfolio. Specifically, Plynk offers access to a selection of stocks, ETFs, mutual funds and crypto—all starting at a single dollar. The platform uses straightforward, easy-to-understand language to explain investing concepts. No jargon. No complex charts and tables. Just simple-language tips and how-tos. You can use Plynk Explore to find investments based on your interests. Just answer a few questions, and the app will display

