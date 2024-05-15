16 Analysts Have This To Say About Hartford Finl Servs Gr

Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $112.94, a high estimate of $144.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.67% increase from the previous average price target of $105.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hartford Finl Servs Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jacob Kilstein Argus Research Raises Buy $110.00 $104.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $116.00 $113.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $111.00 $117.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $109.00 $110.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Neutral $95.00 $90.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $113.00 $109.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $94.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $105.00 $92.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $117.00 $106.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $104.00 $96.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $120.00 $114.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $104.00 $91.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $144.00 $135.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $100.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $115.00 $115.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $114.00 $108.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hartford Finl Servs Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hartford Finl Servs Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Hartford Finl Servs Gr's Background

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc offers a diverse range of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual fund services to a customer base of individuals and corporations. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category.

Financial Insights: Hartford Finl Servs Gr

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hartford Finl Servs Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.77% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

