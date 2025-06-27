16 Analysts Have This To Say About Invesco

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 15 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 12 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.17, along with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. A 12.16% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $17.27.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Invesco's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.75 $16.25 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.25 $16.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $15.25 $15.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $15.00 $13.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $20.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $13.00 $18.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $13.00 $22.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $14.50 $19.50 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.50 Michael Carrier B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $16.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Invesco. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Invesco. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Invesco's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Invesco's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Invesco analyst ratings.

Get to Know Invesco Better

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (67% of managed assets) and institutional (33%) clients. At the end of April 2025, the firm had $1.840 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (57% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (22%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (11%) operations. Passive products account for 43% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's US retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 30% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (15%) and Asia (15%).

Invesco's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Invesco's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.19%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Invesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IVZ

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for IVZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.