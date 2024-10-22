16 Analysts Have This To Say About Generac Hldgs

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Generac Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $175.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $148.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $155.38, the current average has increased by 13.19%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Generac Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Neutral $175.00 $160.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $172.00 $128.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $178.00 $160.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $190.00 $175.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $172.00 $144.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $148.00 $129.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $175.00 $145.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $200.00 $177.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $156.00 $139.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $163.00 $142.00 Donovan Schafer Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $180.00 $160.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Neutral $160.00 $135.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $160.00 $147.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Generac Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Generac Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.22% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Generac Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

