16 Analysts Have This To Say About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 3 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $83.56, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This current average has decreased by 9.23% from the previous average price target of $92.06.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of BILL Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $60.00 $90.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $54.00 $77.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $85.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $90.00 $104.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $90.00 $110.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $77.00 $95.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $85.00 $115.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $57.00 $65.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $85.00 $85.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $65.00 $55.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $104.00 $96.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $100.00 $91.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BILL Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BILL Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BILL Holdings analyst ratings.

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

BILL Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BILL Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.83% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BILL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Mar 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BILL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.