16 Analysts Assess UnitedHealth Group: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $616.94, along with a high estimate of $675.00 and a low estimate of $591.00. A decline of 0.31% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive UnitedHealth Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $603.00 $604.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $609.00 $601.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $650.00 $680.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $605.00 $632.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $644.00 $591.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $625.00 $640.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $595.00 $615.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $650.00 $675.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $610.00 $615.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Buy $650.00 $675.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $675.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00

All You Need to Know About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

UnitedHealth Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, UnitedHealth Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

