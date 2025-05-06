16 Analysts Assess Olin: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Olin (NYSE:OLN) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 7 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Olin and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. A decline of 19.87% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of Olin's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $25.00 $33.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $28.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $19.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $24.00 $25.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $28.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $21.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $34.00 $40.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $25.00 $32.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $25.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $34.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $26.00 $33.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $31.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $34.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $30.00 $34.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $28.00 $50.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $33.00 $41.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Olin. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Olin compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Olin's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Olin's Background

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Key Indicators: Olin's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Olin's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.54% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olin's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Olin's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.66. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

