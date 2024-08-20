16 Analysts Assess Halliburton: What You Need To Know

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $44.0, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Experiencing a 6.62% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $47.12.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Halliburton. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $41.00 $45.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $54.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $45.00 $47.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $41.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $48.00 $52.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Lowers Buy $45.00 $47.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $45.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $44.00 $45.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $40.00 $46.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $46.00 $49.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $46.00 $47.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $41.00 $45.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $46.00 $49.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00

Delving into Halliburton's Background

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world, offering superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the largest pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Halliburton

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Halliburton displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Halliburton's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halliburton's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halliburton's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Halliburton's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

