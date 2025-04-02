16 Analysts Assess Bank of New York Mellon: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bank of New York Mellon, revealing an average target of $93.06, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Observing a 4.48% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $89.07.

The standing of Bank of New York Mellon among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $98.00 $99.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $87.00 $83.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $85.00 $82.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $90.00 $90.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $86.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $94.00 $88.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $104.00 $102.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $97.00 $90.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $83.00 $79.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $93.00 $91.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $86.00 $82.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $98.00 $94.00 David Smith Truist Securities Announces Buy $91.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $102.00 $86.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $90.00 $94.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bank of New York Mellon's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $52.1 trillion in under custody or administration (as of December 2024), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Bank of New York Mellon displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bank of New York Mellon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

