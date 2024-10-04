16 Analysts Assess Allstate: What You Need To Know

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 3 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $200.5, a high estimate of $226.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.78% increase from the previous average price target of $197.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Allstate by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $220.00 $205.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Underweight $175.00 - Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $224.00 $193.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $196.00 $188.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $177.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $204.00 $199.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $208.00 $199.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $177.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $205.00 $191.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $226.00 $213.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $199.00 $197.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $191.00 $190.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $193.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Allstate. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Allstate's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Allstate's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Allstate

Allstate is one of the largest us property-casualty insurers in the us. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

A Deep Dive into Allstate's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Allstate showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.41% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.92%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Allstate's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.49. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

