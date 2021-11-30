15%of this White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.'s (NYSE:WTM ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

White Mountains Insurance Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Morgan Davis, for US$1.7m worth of shares, at about US$1,138 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$1,031. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Morgan Davis.

NYSE:WTM Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that White Mountains Insurance Group insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$82m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The White Mountains Insurance Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded White Mountains Insurance Group shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing White Mountains Insurance Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for White Mountains Insurance Group and we suggest you have a look.

