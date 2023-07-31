15c Losses in AM Corn Market

Corn futures gapped lower on Sunday night, and are trading near their lows with 15 cent losses. Friday’s session ended with 9 to 12 1/4 cent losses across the front month corn contracts. December was a nickel off the session low for the close, but ended the week with a net 6 cent loss.

Preliminary open interest data shows long liquidation on Friday, down 1,732 contracts on the day.

Weekly CFTC data showed managed money funds flipped back to net long in a huge 73,000 contract swing. The funds closed 48.7k shorts and added 24.8k longs during the week that ended 7/25. That left them 26.6k contracts net long just in time for the Wednesday-Friday decline. Commercial hedgers expanded their net short by 48k contracts to 221.7k after net new selling and long liquidation.

Argentina has a special peso Exchange rate in effect for export sales, in order to capture export taxes on that corn. About 1.2 MMT has been sold under the program to date, with a target of 4-5 MMT by the end of August.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $5.21, down 12 1/4 cents, currently down 15 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.62, down 12 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.30 1/4, down 12 cents, currently down 15 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.41 3/4, down 12 cents, currently down 15 cents

