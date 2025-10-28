Markets
15.9% of OZEM Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

October 28, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) shows an impressive 15.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), which makes up 15.90% of the Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,597,580 worth of LLY, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LLY:

LLY — last trade: $826.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2025 Jamere Jackson Director 200 $639.56 $127,913
08/12/2025 David A. Ricks President, Chair, and CEO 1,632 $644.77 $1,052,263
08/12/2025 Daniel Skovronsky EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm 1,000 $634.40 $634,405
08/12/2025 Gabrielle Sulzberger Director 117 $641.18 $75,018
08/12/2025 J. Erik Fyrwald Director 1,565 $642.33 $1,005,242
08/13/2025 Ralph Alvarez Director 758 $660.25 $500,473
08/15/2025 Lucas Montarce EVP & CFO 715 $691.79 $494,627
08/13/2025 Jacob Van Naarden EVP & Pres., Lilly Oncology 1,000 $647.36 $647,360

