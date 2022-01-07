150 Trillion Reasons You Should Hold This Energy Stock for 3 Decades

In this clip from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 9, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case for which energy stock might be your best bet for a long-term investment and breaks down the momentum behind it.

Jason Hall: BEP (NYSE:BEP) is the publicly traded partnership shares and BEPC (NYSE:BEPC) is the corporate shares. They're one-to-one. They're the same ownership of the same thing. There are tons of resources to figure out what the differences are and why you should own one or the other. But here's what's happened. Let me see if I can find the chart. The stock price has come down substantially this year. It's come down 20% and then, from the peak, it's down 30%. It's actually within just a few percentage points from its all-time high. Now, even while that has happened, the company has continued to grow and deliver. What I want to do is make the case for the long term of why you would want to own this company. I'm going to share some slides from their most recent Investor Day Presentation. Starting here [with] decarbonization initiatives. It's insane how much acceleration we have seen over the past year and a half.

In January of last year, there were 21 countries that had net-zero commitments. Now there are 131. Now, companies, think about large enterprises here. It's more than tripled. There are over 3,000 companies that have net-zero commitments and a lot of that is because they have substantial investor pressure for decarbonization. That's a big deal. Now, let's talk about the money. At the end of the day, that's what matters. We've seen from about $5 trillion committed to almost $90 trillion committed to net-zero over that same period. Public commitments. Again, there's enormous momentum here. Just scratching the surface though. Over the next 30 years, the upshot is $5 trillion to be spent in this area. It is an enormous market. There is no doubt about that.

Specifically for Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP), they're expecting the next three decades you're going to see $150+ trillion in total invested in that over that period of time. Just a couple more charts to talk about, why this company? First of all, you see substantial amount of equity capital that has been invested. Over the past decade, you can see there's some acceleration with their investments. This is a company that has taken those investments historically and turned them into strong cash-flow growth, double-digit compounded annualized growth rate for its cash flows. And then, Marc, this is something I know you'll like. It's turned that cash-flow growth into growth in the distribution that it pays to investors, and that's huge. That's why this has been a market-beating stock over the past decade. Again, it's about 30% off its all-time high. It's still up a lot over the past few years, but the dividend yield is over 3% right now. It's about 3.5%. I think this is a great buying opportunity for a company you could hold for 30 years and do very well on.

