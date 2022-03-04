15.9% of VAW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 15.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), which makes up 5.20% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $262,690,616 worth of SHW, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SHW:
SHW — last trade: $258.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2022
|Allen J. Mistysyn
|SVP - Finance & CFO
|1,000
|$253.91
|$253,910
|02/25/2022
|John G. Morikis
|Chairman, President & CEO
|2,000
|$259.55
|$519,100
And Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE), the #113 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,636,667 worth of PTVE, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PTVE is detailed in the table below:
PTVE — last trade: $9.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2022
|Jonathan D. Rich
|Director
|52,606
|$9.40
|$494,455
|03/01/2022
|Allen Hugli
|Director
|8,500
|$9.23
|$78,443
