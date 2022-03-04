15.9% of VAW Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 15.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), which makes up 5.20% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $262,690,616 worth of SHW, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SHW:

SHW — last trade: $258.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2022 Allen J. Mistysyn SVP - Finance & CFO 1,000 $253.91 $253,910 02/25/2022 John G. Morikis Chairman, President & CEO 2,000 $259.55 $519,100

And Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE), the #113 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,636,667 worth of PTVE, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PTVE is detailed in the table below:

PTVE — last trade: $9.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2022 Jonathan D. Rich Director 52,606 $9.40 $494,455 03/01/2022 Allen Hugli Director 8,500 $9.23 $78,443

