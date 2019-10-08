15.8% of VLUE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Markets
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.96% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $32,509,183 worth of FDX, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $142.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/12/2019 John C. Inglis Director 600 $167.69 $100,614
09/27/2019 R. Brad Martin Director 1,750 $145.00 $253,750

And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), the #106 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,265,932 worth of COTY, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COTY is detailed in the table below:

COTY — last trade: $10.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/30/2019 Holdco B.V. Cottage 150,000,000 $11.65 $1,747,500,000
05/14/2019 Luc Volatier Chief Global Supply Officer 451,263 $11.51 $5,194,963
05/10/2019 Pierre-andre Terisse Chief Financial Officer 152,000 $11.73 $1,782,732
05/10/2019 Pierre Laubies Chief Executive Officer 648,228 $11.64 $7,542,327
05/13/2019 Peter Harf Director 4,675,301 $11.66 $54,493,528
05/10/2019 Olivier Goudet Director 45,000 $11.86 $533,596
05/14/2019 Peter Harf Director 439,668 $12.06 $5,304,248
05/15/2019 Giovanni Pieraccioni Chief Operating Officer, CB 93,100 $12.91 $1,202,200
05/28/2019 Peter Harf Director 309,222 $13.04 $4,033,306
05/29/2019 Peter Harf Director 959,760 $12.92 $12,402,019
08/30/2019 Pierre Laubies Chief Executive Officer 262,000 $9.54 $2,499,952
08/30/2019 Olivier Goudet Director 50,000 $9.53 $476,380
09/05/2019 Fiona Hughes Chief Marketing Officer, CB 210,000 $9.81 $2,059,260

