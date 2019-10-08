15.8% of VLUE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.96% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $32,509,183 worth of FDX, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $142.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/12/2019
|John C. Inglis
|Director
|600
|$167.69
|$100,614
|09/27/2019
|R. Brad Martin
|Director
|1,750
|$145.00
|$253,750
And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), the #106 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,265,932 worth of COTY, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COTY is detailed in the table below:
COTY — last trade: $10.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|04/30/2019
|Holdco B.V. Cottage
|150,000,000
|$11.65
|$1,747,500,000
|05/14/2019
|Luc Volatier
|Chief Global Supply Officer
|451,263
|$11.51
|$5,194,963
|05/10/2019
|Pierre-andre Terisse
|Chief Financial Officer
|152,000
|$11.73
|$1,782,732
|05/10/2019
|Pierre Laubies
|Chief Executive Officer
|648,228
|$11.64
|$7,542,327
|05/13/2019
|Peter Harf
|Director
|4,675,301
|$11.66
|$54,493,528
|05/10/2019
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|45,000
|$11.86
|$533,596
|05/14/2019
|Peter Harf
|Director
|439,668
|$12.06
|$5,304,248
|05/15/2019
|Giovanni Pieraccioni
|Chief Operating Officer, CB
|93,100
|$12.91
|$1,202,200
|05/28/2019
|Peter Harf
|Director
|309,222
|$13.04
|$4,033,306
|05/29/2019
|Peter Harf
|Director
|959,760
|$12.92
|$12,402,019
|08/30/2019
|Pierre Laubies
|Chief Executive Officer
|262,000
|$9.54
|$2,499,952
|08/30/2019
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|50,000
|$9.53
|$476,380
|09/05/2019
|Fiona Hughes
|Chief Marketing Officer, CB
|210,000
|$9.81
|$2,059,260
