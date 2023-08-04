15.7% of FYX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), which makes up 0.32% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), has seen 13 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,727,745 worth of ATSG, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATSG:
ATSG — last trade: $19.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2023
|Joseph C. Hete
|Director
|2,500
|$20.81
|$52,025
|03/03/2023
|Richard Francis Corrado
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,000
|$23.00
|$46,000
|03/10/2023
|Jeffrey J. Vorholt
|Director
|1,250
|$20.80
|$26,000
|02/28/2023
|Phyllis J. Campbell
|Director
|4,785
|$20.91
|$100,054
|03/14/2023
|John Christopher Teets
|Director
|1,000
|$21.03
|$21,030
|03/13/2023
|Edward Joseph Koharik III
|Chief Operating Officer
|2,000
|$20.39
|$40,780
|03/14/2023
|W. Joseph Payne
|Chief Legal Officer & Sec.
|2,000
|$21.06
|$42,120
|03/23/2023
|Joseph C. Hete
|Director
|1,000
|$19.97
|$19,970
|03/24/2023
|Quint O. Turner
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$19.73
|$19,730
|03/24/2023
|Jeffrey J. Vorholt
|Director
|250
|$19.60
|$4,900
|03/20/2023
|Raymond E. Johns Jr.
|Director
|1,190
|$20.13
|$23,955
|03/20/2023
|Jeffrey J. Vorholt
|Director
|125
|$20.07
|$2,509
|03/24/2023
|Jeffrey A. Dominick
|Director
|1,500
|$19.77
|$29,655
|05/09/2023
|Jeffrey J. Vorholt
|Director
|1,000
|$14.73
|$14,730
|05/09/2023
|Michael L. Berger
|Chief Strategy Officer
|1,300
|$14.71
|$19,123
|05/09/2023
|W. Joseph Payne
|Chief Legal Officer & Sec.
|2,000
|$14.43
|$28,860
|05/09/2023
|Joseph C. Hete
|Director
|6,500
|$14.44
|$93,860
|05/10/2023
|Paul Chase
|Chief Commercial Officer
|3,295
|$15.71
|$51,764
|05/18/2023
|Raymond E. Johns Jr.
|Director
|2,200
|$16.49
|$36,278
|05/19/2023
|Matthew E. Fedders
|VP, Controller
|1,200
|$16.60
|$19,920
And Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), the #99 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,491,260 worth of PDM, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PDM is detailed in the table below:
PDM — last trade: $7.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|Christopher Brent Smith
|President & Chief Exec. Off
|7,000
|$7.67
|$53,690
|03/20/2023
|Barbara B. Lang
|Director
|348
|$7.15
|$2,487
|03/17/2023
|Edward H. Guilbert III
|EVP - Finance & Treasurer
|2,850
|$7.00
|$19,950
|03/17/2023
|Robert E. Bowers
|EVP-CFO&Admin Off
|2,000
|$6.99
|$13,976
|03/20/2023
|Kelly Hefner Barrett
|Director
|10,000
|$7.05
|$70,544
