News & Insights

Markets
FYX

15.7% of FYX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

August 04, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), which makes up 0.32% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), has seen 13 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,727,745 worth of ATSG, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATSG:

ATSG — last trade: $19.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2023 Joseph C. Hete Director 2,500 $20.81 $52,025
03/03/2023 Richard Francis Corrado Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $23.00 $46,000
03/10/2023 Jeffrey J. Vorholt Director 1,250 $20.80 $26,000
02/28/2023 Phyllis J. Campbell Director 4,785 $20.91 $100,054
03/14/2023 John Christopher Teets Director 1,000 $21.03 $21,030
03/13/2023 Edward Joseph Koharik III Chief Operating Officer 2,000 $20.39 $40,780
03/14/2023 W. Joseph Payne Chief Legal Officer & Sec. 2,000 $21.06 $42,120
03/23/2023 Joseph C. Hete Director 1,000 $19.97 $19,970
03/24/2023 Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $19.73 $19,730
03/24/2023 Jeffrey J. Vorholt Director 250 $19.60 $4,900
03/20/2023 Raymond E. Johns Jr. Director 1,190 $20.13 $23,955
03/20/2023 Jeffrey J. Vorholt Director 125 $20.07 $2,509
03/24/2023 Jeffrey A. Dominick Director 1,500 $19.77 $29,655
05/09/2023 Jeffrey J. Vorholt Director 1,000 $14.73 $14,730
05/09/2023 Michael L. Berger Chief Strategy Officer 1,300 $14.71 $19,123
05/09/2023 W. Joseph Payne Chief Legal Officer & Sec. 2,000 $14.43 $28,860
05/09/2023 Joseph C. Hete Director 6,500 $14.44 $93,860
05/10/2023 Paul Chase Chief Commercial Officer 3,295 $15.71 $51,764
05/18/2023 Raymond E. Johns Jr. Director 2,200 $16.49 $36,278
05/19/2023 Matthew E. Fedders VP, Controller 1,200 $16.60 $19,920

And Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), the #99 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,491,260 worth of PDM, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PDM is detailed in the table below:

PDM — last trade: $7.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/15/2023 Christopher Brent Smith President & Chief Exec. Off 7,000 $7.67 $53,690
03/20/2023 Barbara B. Lang Director 348 $7.15 $2,487
03/17/2023 Edward H. Guilbert III EVP - Finance & Treasurer 2,850 $7.00 $19,950
03/17/2023 Robert E. Bowers EVP-CFO&Admin Off 2,000 $6.99 $13,976
03/20/2023 Kelly Hefner Barrett Director 10,000 $7.05 $70,544

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Newsletters
 Funds Holding EXK
 BCF Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FYX
ATSG
PDM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.