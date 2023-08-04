15.7% of FYX Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), which makes up 0.32% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), has seen 13 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,727,745 worth of ATSG, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATSG:

ATSG — last trade: $19.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2023 Joseph C. Hete Director 2,500 $20.81 $52,025 03/03/2023 Richard Francis Corrado Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $23.00 $46,000 03/10/2023 Jeffrey J. Vorholt Director 1,250 $20.80 $26,000 02/28/2023 Phyllis J. Campbell Director 4,785 $20.91 $100,054 03/14/2023 John Christopher Teets Director 1,000 $21.03 $21,030 03/13/2023 Edward Joseph Koharik III Chief Operating Officer 2,000 $20.39 $40,780 03/14/2023 W. Joseph Payne Chief Legal Officer & Sec. 2,000 $21.06 $42,120 03/23/2023 Joseph C. Hete Director 1,000 $19.97 $19,970 03/24/2023 Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $19.73 $19,730 03/24/2023 Jeffrey J. Vorholt Director 250 $19.60 $4,900 03/20/2023 Raymond E. Johns Jr. Director 1,190 $20.13 $23,955 03/20/2023 Jeffrey J. Vorholt Director 125 $20.07 $2,509 03/24/2023 Jeffrey A. Dominick Director 1,500 $19.77 $29,655 05/09/2023 Jeffrey J. Vorholt Director 1,000 $14.73 $14,730 05/09/2023 Michael L. Berger Chief Strategy Officer 1,300 $14.71 $19,123 05/09/2023 W. Joseph Payne Chief Legal Officer & Sec. 2,000 $14.43 $28,860 05/09/2023 Joseph C. Hete Director 6,500 $14.44 $93,860 05/10/2023 Paul Chase Chief Commercial Officer 3,295 $15.71 $51,764 05/18/2023 Raymond E. Johns Jr. Director 2,200 $16.49 $36,278 05/19/2023 Matthew E. Fedders VP, Controller 1,200 $16.60 $19,920

And Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), the #99 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,491,260 worth of PDM, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PDM is detailed in the table below:

PDM — last trade: $7.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/15/2023 Christopher Brent Smith President & Chief Exec. Off 7,000 $7.67 $53,690 03/20/2023 Barbara B. Lang Director 348 $7.15 $2,487 03/17/2023 Edward H. Guilbert III EVP - Finance & Treasurer 2,850 $7.00 $19,950 03/17/2023 Robert E. Bowers EVP-CFO&Admin Off 2,000 $6.99 $13,976 03/20/2023 Kelly Hefner Barrett Director 10,000 $7.05 $70,544

