15.6% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

October 26, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 15.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 0.09% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $113,531 worth of GEL, making it the #65 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:

GEL — last trade: $11.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/10/2023 Ryan S. Sims President & Chief Comm Officer 2,000 $9.70 $19,400
05/10/2023 William W. Rainsberger SVP - Offshore 2,500 $9.65 $24,115
08/11/2023 Edward T. Flynn President, Genesis Alkali, LLC 10,000 $9.69 $96,883
08/14/2023 Jeffrey J. Rasmussen VP & GM - Refinery Services 5,000 $9.37 $46,838

