15.6% of TOLZ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) shows an impressive 15.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 0.09% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $113,531 worth of GEL, making it the #65 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:
GEL — last trade: $11.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2023
|Ryan S. Sims
|President & Chief Comm Officer
|2,000
|$9.70
|$19,400
|05/10/2023
|William W. Rainsberger
|SVP - Offshore
|2,500
|$9.65
|$24,115
|08/11/2023
|Edward T. Flynn
|President, Genesis Alkali, LLC
|10,000
|$9.69
|$96,883
|08/14/2023
|Jeffrey J. Rasmussen
|VP & GM - Refinery Services
|5,000
|$9.37
|$46,838
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNET
CRK Split History
IHTA Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.