15.4% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

November 06, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 15.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), which makes up 0.29% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,634,032 worth of CVBF, making it the #65 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF:

CVBF — last trade: $17.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/31/2023 David F. Farnsworth EVP & CCO 1,250 $18.67 $23,338
08/08/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 257,704 $19.37 $4,992,258
06/30/2023 Anna Kan Director 1,900 $12.90 $24,510
11/01/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 212,000 $15.84 $3,358,589
11/02/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 97,006 $16.83 $1,632,136

And Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), the #66 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,491,726 worth of MODG, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MODG is detailed in the table below:

MODG — last trade: $13.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/11/2023 Brian P. Lynch EVP, CFO 10,000 $17.79 $177,900
05/12/2023 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 5,000 $17.12 $85,596
05/22/2023 Rebecca Fine EVP, Global CPO 7,000 $16.23 $113,610
05/26/2023 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 8,600 $17.18 $147,760
05/31/2023 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 6,400 $17.06 $109,184
06/08/2023 Adebayo O. Ogunlesi Director 100,000 $19.45 $1,944,720
08/25/2023 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 10,000 $16.21 $162,100

