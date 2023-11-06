15.4% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 15.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), which makes up 0.29% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,634,032 worth of CVBF, making it the #65 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF:
CVBF — last trade: $17.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/31/2023
|David F. Farnsworth
|EVP & CCO
|1,250
|$18.67
|$23,338
|08/08/2023
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|257,704
|$19.37
|$4,992,258
|06/30/2023
|Anna Kan
|Director
|1,900
|$12.90
|$24,510
|11/01/2023
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|212,000
|$15.84
|$3,358,589
|11/02/2023
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|97,006
|$16.83
|$1,632,136
And Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), the #66 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,491,726 worth of MODG, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MODG is detailed in the table below:
MODG — last trade: $13.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2023
|Brian P. Lynch
|EVP, CFO
|10,000
|$17.79
|$177,900
|05/12/2023
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$17.12
|$85,596
|05/22/2023
|Rebecca Fine
|EVP, Global CPO
|7,000
|$16.23
|$113,610
|05/26/2023
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|8,600
|$17.18
|$147,760
|05/31/2023
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|6,400
|$17.06
|$109,184
|06/08/2023
|Adebayo O. Ogunlesi
|Director
|100,000
|$19.45
|$1,944,720
|08/25/2023
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$16.21
|$162,100
