15.4% of FOVL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) shows an impressive 15.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), which makes up 1.94% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $529,955 worth of KHC, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KHC:
KHC — last trade: $34.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2020
|Alexandre Van Damme
|Director
|13,849,315
|$30.38
|$420,742,190
|12/02/2020
|Elio Leoni Sceti
|Director
|90,000
|$33.22
|$2,989,630
