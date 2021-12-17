15.2% of XLB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLB) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), which makes up 6.74% of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $534,915,015 worth of APD, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APD:

APD — last trade: $303.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2021 Wayne Thomas Smith Director 1,637 $305.61 $500,282 11/09/2021 Edward L. Monser Director 80 $314.49 $25,159 11/22/2021 Wayne Thomas Smith Director 1,679 $297.76 $499,939

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL), the #13 largest holding among components of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLB), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $237,736,774 worth of BLL, which represents approximately 3.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BLL is detailed in the table below:

BLL — last trade: $92.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/13/2021 Todd Allan Penegor Director 3,000 $89.62 $268,860 08/12/2021 Cynthia A. Niekamp Director 3,000 $89.27 $267,810 08/17/2021 Georgia R. Nelson Director 3,000 $89.70 $269,098 08/19/2021 Michael J. Cave Director 2,200 $90.71 $199,562 08/16/2021 John A. Bryant Director 3,000 $89.08 $267,246 08/25/2021 Pedro Henrique Mariani Director 3,000 $94.56 $283,680 11/09/2021 Ronald J. Lewis SR VP & COO 10,000 $91.26 $912,625

