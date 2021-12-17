15.2% of XLB Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLB) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), which makes up 6.74% of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $534,915,015 worth of APD, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APD:
APD — last trade: $303.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/05/2021
|Wayne Thomas Smith
|Director
|1,637
|$305.61
|$500,282
|11/09/2021
|Edward L. Monser
|Director
|80
|$314.49
|$25,159
|11/22/2021
|Wayne Thomas Smith
|Director
|1,679
|$297.76
|$499,939
And Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL), the #13 largest holding among components of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR— Fund (Symbol: XLB), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $237,736,774 worth of BLL, which represents approximately 3.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BLL is detailed in the table below:
BLL — last trade: $92.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2021
|Todd Allan Penegor
|Director
|3,000
|$89.62
|$268,860
|08/12/2021
|Cynthia A. Niekamp
|Director
|3,000
|$89.27
|$267,810
|08/17/2021
|Georgia R. Nelson
|Director
|3,000
|$89.70
|$269,098
|08/19/2021
|Michael J. Cave
|Director
|2,200
|$90.71
|$199,562
|08/16/2021
|John A. Bryant
|Director
|3,000
|$89.08
|$267,246
|08/25/2021
|Pedro Henrique Mariani
|Director
|3,000
|$94.56
|$283,680
|11/09/2021
|Ronald J. Lewis
|SR VP & COO
|10,000
|$91.26
|$912,625
