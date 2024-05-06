News & Insights

15.2% of TAN Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

May 06, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (Symbol: TAN) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), which makes up 9.80% of the Invesco Solar ETF (Symbol: TAN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $97,903,773 worth of ENPH, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENPH:

ENPH — last trade: $114.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/16/2023 Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman President & CEO 1,118 $90.23 $100,873
02/27/2024 Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman President & CEO 4,000 $120.54 $482,154
05/02/2024 Mandy Yang EVP, Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $104.24 $416,972

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

