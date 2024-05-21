15.2% of KIE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG), which makes up 2.24% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,807,776 worth of EG, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EG:

EG — last trade: $389.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/09/2024 Mark Kociancic EVP & CFO 1,000 $349.00 $349,000 02/09/2024 James Allan Williamson EVP, Chief Operating Officer 700 $352.50 $246,750

