15.2% of KIE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG), which makes up 2.24% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,807,776 worth of EG, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EG:
EG — last trade: $389.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/09/2024
|Mark Kociancic
|EVP & CFO
|1,000
|$349.00
|$349,000
|02/09/2024
|James Allan Williamson
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|700
|$352.50
|$246,750
