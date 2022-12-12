15.1% of TAN Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 15.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 1.90% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $51,713,533 worth of HASI, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:

HASI — last trade: $31.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/12/2022 Jeffrey Eckel President and CEO 2,300 $43.75 $100,625 08/25/2022 Marc T. Pangburn EVP and Co-CIO 2,500 $39.95 $99,875 11/09/2022 Marc T. Pangburn EVP and Co-CIO 2,500 $28.85 $72,125 11/10/2022 Steven G. Osgood Director 1,000 $32.10 $32,100 11/09/2022 Nathaniel Rose EVP & CIO 10,000 $28.94 $289,390 11/09/2022 Jeffrey Eckel President and CEO 10,000 $29.26 $292,600 11/09/2022 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $29.25 $29,250 11/09/2022 Richard J. Osborne Director 1,000 $28.58 $28,580 11/10/2022 Lizabeth A. Ardisana Director 825 $30.80 $25,406

