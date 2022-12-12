15.1% of TAN Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) shows an impressive 15.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 1.90% of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $51,713,533 worth of HASI, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:
HASI — last trade: $31.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|08/12/2022
|Jeffrey Eckel
|President and CEO
|2,300
|$43.75
|$100,625
|08/25/2022
|Marc T. Pangburn
|EVP and Co-CIO
|2,500
|$39.95
|$99,875
|11/09/2022
|Marc T. Pangburn
|EVP and Co-CIO
|2,500
|$28.85
|$72,125
|11/10/2022
|Steven G. Osgood
|Director
|1,000
|$32.10
|$32,100
|11/09/2022
|Nathaniel Rose
|EVP & CIO
|10,000
|$28.94
|$289,390
|11/09/2022
|Jeffrey Eckel
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$29.26
|$292,600
|11/09/2022
|Jeffrey Lipson
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$29.25
|$29,250
|11/09/2022
|Richard J. Osborne
|Director
|1,000
|$28.58
|$28,580
|11/10/2022
|Lizabeth A. Ardisana
|Director
|825
|$30.80
|$25,406
