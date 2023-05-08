15.1% of MORT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 15.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), which makes up 2.79% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,772,811 worth of PMT, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PMT:
PMT — last trade: $11.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/30/2022
|Catherine A. Lynch
|Director
|5,000
|$12.39
|$61,942
|02/08/2023
|Marianne Sullivan
|Director
|20,240
|$14.13
|$285,945
|03/03/2023
|Catherine A. Lynch
|Director
|1,575
|$13.10
|$20,632
|03/24/2023
|Catherine A. Lynch
|Director
|2,000
|$11.24
|$22,477
