15.1% of MORT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 15.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), which makes up 2.79% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,772,811 worth of PMT, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PMT:

PMT — last trade: $11.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/30/2022 Catherine A. Lynch Director 5,000 $12.39 $61,942 02/08/2023 Marianne Sullivan Director 20,240 $14.13 $285,945 03/03/2023 Catherine A. Lynch Director 1,575 $13.10 $20,632 03/24/2023 Catherine A. Lynch Director 2,000 $11.24 $22,477

