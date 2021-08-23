15.0% of PBJ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF), which makes up 2.60% of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,418,430 worth of HLF, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HLF:

HLF — last trade: $48.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2021 John O. Agwunobi Chairman and CEO 5,200 $48.19 $250,565 08/05/2021 Alexander Amezquita Chief Financial Officer 425 $47.83 $20,326 08/17/2021 Alan W. Lefevre Director 3,000 $48.25 $144,750

