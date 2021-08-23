15.0% of PBJ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF), which makes up 2.60% of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,418,430 worth of HLF, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HLF:
HLF — last trade: $48.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2021
|John O. Agwunobi
|Chairman and CEO
|5,200
|$48.19
|$250,565
|08/05/2021
|Alexander Amezquita
|Chief Financial Officer
|425
|$47.83
|$20,326
|08/17/2021
|Alan W. Lefevre
|Director
|3,000
|$48.25
|$144,750
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.