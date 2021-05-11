15.0% of FILL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC), which makes up 0.29% of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $218,659 worth of HFC, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HFC:

HFC — last trade: $35.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2021 Franklin Myers Director 3,310 $37.57 $124,357 05/07/2021 Michael Jennings CEO and President 7,500 $34.98 $262,350 05/07/2021 Franklin Myers Director 10,000 $34.69 $346,900

