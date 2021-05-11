15.0% of FILL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC), which makes up 0.29% of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $218,659 worth of HFC, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HFC:
HFC — last trade: $35.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2021
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|3,310
|$37.57
|$124,357
|05/07/2021
|Michael Jennings
|CEO and President
|7,500
|$34.98
|$262,350
|05/07/2021
|Franklin Myers
|Director
|10,000
|$34.69
|$346,900
