15.0% of DIV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), which makes up 3.57% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,688,227 worth of ED, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ED:
ED — last trade: $90.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/31/2023
|Nancy Shannon
|SVP Utility Shared Services
|9
|$95.67
|$889
|03/31/2023
|Gurudatta D. Nadkarni
|VP, Strategic Planning
|109
|$95.67
|$10,407
|03/31/2023
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|20
|$95.67
|$1,899
|03/31/2023
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|11
|$95.67
|$1,070
|03/31/2023
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|137
|$95.67
|$13,148
|04/28/2023
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|23
|$98.47
|$2,313
|04/28/2023
|Timothy Cawley
|Chairman, President & CEO
|24
|$98.47
|$2,316
|04/28/2023
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|23
|$98.47
|$2,313
|04/28/2023
|Christina Ho
|VP, Strategic Planning
|23
|$98.47
|$2,222
|04/28/2023
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|24
|$98.47
|$2,315
|04/28/2023
|Matthew Ketschke
|President CECONY
|1
|$98.47
|$111
|04/28/2023
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|7
|$98.47
|$667
|04/28/2023
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|23
|$98.47
|$2,311
|04/28/2023
|Nancy Shannon
|SVP Utility Shared Services
|9
|$98.47
|$889
|04/28/2023
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|2
|$98.47
|$222
|05/31/2023
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|7
|$93.30
|$667
|05/31/2023
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|2
|$93.30
|$222
|05/31/2023
|Matthew Ketschke
|President CECONY
|1
|$93.30
|$111
|05/31/2023
|Christina Ho
|VP, Strategic Planning
|24
|$93.30
|$2,222
|05/31/2023
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|25
|$93.30
|$2,315
|05/31/2023
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|25
|$93.30
|$2,313
|05/31/2023
|Timothy Cawley
|Chairman, President & CEO
|25
|$93.30
|$2,316
|05/31/2023
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|25
|$93.30
|$2,311
|05/31/2023
|Nancy Shannon
|SVP Utility Shared Services
|10
|$93.30
|$889
|06/15/2023
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|1
|$92.95
|$91
|06/30/2023
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|147
|$90.40
|$13,316
|06/30/2023
|Nancy Shannon
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|10
|$90.40
|$889
|06/30/2023
|Christina Ho
|VP, Strategic Planning
|26
|$90.40
|$2,353
|06/30/2023
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|12
|$90.40
|$1,084
|07/31/2023
|Nancy Shannon
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|9
|$94.86
|$889
|07/31/2023
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|24
|$94.86
|$2,311
|07/31/2023
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|7
|$94.86
|$667
|07/31/2023
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|2
|$94.86
|$222
|07/31/2023
|Matthew Ketschke
|President CECONY
|1
|$94.86
|$111
|07/31/2023
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|24
|$94.86
|$2,315
|07/31/2023
|Christina Ho
|VP, Strategic Planning
|23
|$94.86
|$2,222
|07/31/2023
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|24
|$94.86
|$2,313
|07/31/2023
|Timothy Cawley
|Chairman, President & CEO
|24
|$94.86
|$2,316
|08/31/2023
|Nancy Shannon
|SVP, Utility Shared Services
|10
|$88.96
|$889
|08/31/2023
|Robert Sanchez
|President & CEO, O&R
|26
|$88.96
|$2,311
|08/31/2023
|Stuart Nachmias
|President & CEO CET
|7
|$88.96
|$667
|08/31/2023
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|2
|$88.96
|$222
|08/31/2023
|Matthew Ketschke
|President CECONY
|1
|$88.96
|$111
|08/31/2023
|Robert N. Hoglund
|SVP & CFO
|26
|$88.96
|$2,315
|08/31/2023
|Deneen L. Donnley
|SVP and General Counsel
|26
|$88.96
|$2,313
|08/31/2023
|Christina Ho
|VP, Strategic Planning
|25
|$88.96
|$2,222
|08/31/2023
|Timothy Cawley
|Chairman, President & CEO
|26
|$88.96
|$2,316
|09/15/2023
|Joseph Miller
|VP & Controller
|1
|$92.14
|$91
