ED

15.0% of DIV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

September 25, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), which makes up 3.57% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,688,227 worth of ED, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ED:

ED — last trade: $90.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/31/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP Utility Shared Services 9 $95.67 $889
03/31/2023 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 109 $95.67 $10,407
03/31/2023 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 20 $95.67 $1,899
03/31/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 11 $95.67 $1,070
03/31/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 137 $95.67 $13,148
04/28/2023 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 23 $98.47 $2,313
04/28/2023 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 24 $98.47 $2,316
04/28/2023 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 23 $98.47 $2,313
04/28/2023 Christina Ho VP, Strategic Planning 23 $98.47 $2,222
04/28/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 24 $98.47 $2,315
04/28/2023 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $98.47 $111
04/28/2023 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 7 $98.47 $667
04/28/2023 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 23 $98.47 $2,311
04/28/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP Utility Shared Services 9 $98.47 $889
04/28/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 2 $98.47 $222
05/31/2023 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 7 $93.30 $667
05/31/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 2 $93.30 $222
05/31/2023 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $93.30 $111
05/31/2023 Christina Ho VP, Strategic Planning 24 $93.30 $2,222
05/31/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 25 $93.30 $2,315
05/31/2023 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 25 $93.30 $2,313
05/31/2023 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 25 $93.30 $2,316
05/31/2023 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 25 $93.30 $2,311
05/31/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP Utility Shared Services 10 $93.30 $889
06/15/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $92.95 $91
06/30/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 147 $90.40 $13,316
06/30/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP, Utility Shared Services 10 $90.40 $889
06/30/2023 Christina Ho VP, Strategic Planning 26 $90.40 $2,353
06/30/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 12 $90.40 $1,084
07/31/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP, Utility Shared Services 9 $94.86 $889
07/31/2023 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 24 $94.86 $2,311
07/31/2023 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 7 $94.86 $667
07/31/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 2 $94.86 $222
07/31/2023 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $94.86 $111
07/31/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 24 $94.86 $2,315
07/31/2023 Christina Ho VP, Strategic Planning 23 $94.86 $2,222
07/31/2023 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 24 $94.86 $2,313
07/31/2023 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 24 $94.86 $2,316
08/31/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP, Utility Shared Services 10 $88.96 $889
08/31/2023 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 26 $88.96 $2,311
08/31/2023 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 7 $88.96 $667
08/31/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 2 $88.96 $222
08/31/2023 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $88.96 $111
08/31/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 26 $88.96 $2,315
08/31/2023 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 26 $88.96 $2,313
08/31/2023 Christina Ho VP, Strategic Planning 25 $88.96 $2,222
08/31/2023 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 26 $88.96 $2,316
09/15/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $92.14 $91

