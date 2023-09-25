15.0% of DIV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), which makes up 3.57% of the SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,688,227 worth of ED, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ED:

ED — last trade: $90.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/31/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP Utility Shared Services 9 $95.67 $889 03/31/2023 Gurudatta D. Nadkarni VP, Strategic Planning 109 $95.67 $10,407 03/31/2023 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 20 $95.67 $1,899 03/31/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 11 $95.67 $1,070 03/31/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 137 $95.67 $13,148 04/28/2023 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 23 $98.47 $2,313 04/28/2023 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 24 $98.47 $2,316 04/28/2023 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 23 $98.47 $2,313 04/28/2023 Christina Ho VP, Strategic Planning 23 $98.47 $2,222 04/28/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 24 $98.47 $2,315 04/28/2023 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $98.47 $111 04/28/2023 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 7 $98.47 $667 04/28/2023 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 23 $98.47 $2,311 04/28/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP Utility Shared Services 9 $98.47 $889 04/28/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 2 $98.47 $222 05/31/2023 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 7 $93.30 $667 05/31/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 2 $93.30 $222 05/31/2023 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $93.30 $111 05/31/2023 Christina Ho VP, Strategic Planning 24 $93.30 $2,222 05/31/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 25 $93.30 $2,315 05/31/2023 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 25 $93.30 $2,313 05/31/2023 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 25 $93.30 $2,316 05/31/2023 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 25 $93.30 $2,311 05/31/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP Utility Shared Services 10 $93.30 $889 06/15/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $92.95 $91 06/30/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 147 $90.40 $13,316 06/30/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP, Utility Shared Services 10 $90.40 $889 06/30/2023 Christina Ho VP, Strategic Planning 26 $90.40 $2,353 06/30/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 12 $90.40 $1,084 07/31/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP, Utility Shared Services 9 $94.86 $889 07/31/2023 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 24 $94.86 $2,311 07/31/2023 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 7 $94.86 $667 07/31/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 2 $94.86 $222 07/31/2023 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $94.86 $111 07/31/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 24 $94.86 $2,315 07/31/2023 Christina Ho VP, Strategic Planning 23 $94.86 $2,222 07/31/2023 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 24 $94.86 $2,313 07/31/2023 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 24 $94.86 $2,316 08/31/2023 Nancy Shannon SVP, Utility Shared Services 10 $88.96 $889 08/31/2023 Robert Sanchez President & CEO, O&R 26 $88.96 $2,311 08/31/2023 Stuart Nachmias President & CEO CET 7 $88.96 $667 08/31/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 2 $88.96 $222 08/31/2023 Matthew Ketschke President CECONY 1 $88.96 $111 08/31/2023 Robert N. Hoglund SVP & CFO 26 $88.96 $2,315 08/31/2023 Deneen L. Donnley SVP and General Counsel 26 $88.96 $2,313 08/31/2023 Christina Ho VP, Strategic Planning 25 $88.96 $2,222 08/31/2023 Timothy Cawley Chairman, President & CEO 26 $88.96 $2,316 09/15/2023 Joseph Miller VP & Controller 1 $92.14 $91

