15 Texas Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Rent Than To Own a Home

Millions of Americans intend to buy a home in 2025. There’s no single, across-the-board reason as to why people are pulling the trigger on what is probably the biggest financial decision of their lives, but there are few common drivers. Some people want a home as a primary investment and component of their net worth; others want a stable environment to raise a family; and others yet just simply are sick of renting.

Many hopeful homeowners are eyeing Texas. The Lone Star state gained more new residents than any other in 2023. But if saving money is of importance, it’s worth knowing where in Texas it is actually, on average, cheaper to rent than to own.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed rental costs and mortgage costs to find the cities in Texas where it is cheaper to rent than to own. These are the top 15 cities in Texas where renting is actually cheaper than owning.

15. Addison

Average single-family home value: $519,357

$519,357 Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,094

$3,094 Monthly average rent cost: $1,624

$1,624 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,470

14. Grapevine

Average single-family home value: $537,271

$537,271 Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,201

$3,201 Monthly average rent cost: $1,702

$1,702 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,499

13. Austin

Average single-family home value: $539,972

$539,972 Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,217

$3,217 Monthly average rent cost: $1,645

$1,645 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,572

12. Hudson Oaks

Average single-family home value: $531,704

$531,704 Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,168

$3,168 Monthly average rent cost: $1,552

$1,552 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,615

11. Southlake

Average single-family home value: $1,224,848

$1,224,848 Monthly average mortgage cost: $7,297

$7,297 Monthly average rent cost: $5,625

$5,625 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,672

10. Coppell

Average single-family home value: $615,660

$615,660 Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,668

$3,668 Monthly average rent cost: $1,969

$1,969 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,699

9. Keller

Average single-family home value: $626,377

$626,377 Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,732

$3,732 Monthly average rent cost: $1,872

$1,872 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,859

8. Boerne

Average single-family home value: $550,688

$550,688 Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,281

$3,281 Monthly average rent cost: $1,420

$1,420 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,861

7. Fairview

Average single-family home value: $646,692

$646,692 Monthly average mortgage cost: $3,853

$3,853 Monthly average rent cost: $1,945

$1,945 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,907

6. Dripping Springs

Average single-family home value: $698,955

$698,955 Monthly average mortgage cost: $4,164

$4,164 Monthly average rent cost: $2,241

$2,241 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $1,923

5. Frisco

Average single-family home value: $671,477

$671,477 Monthly average mortgage cost: $4,000

$4,000 Monthly average rent cost: $1,933

$1,933 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $2,067

4. Lakeway

Average single-family home value: $797,068

$797,068 Monthly average mortgage cost: $4,749

$4,749 Monthly average rent cost: $2,125

$2,125 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $2,623

3. Prosper

Average single-family home value: $816,559

$816,559 Monthly average mortgage cost: $4,865

$4,865 Monthly average rent cost: $1,754

$1,754 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $3,111

2. Horseshoe Bay

Average single-family home value: $792,845

$792,845 Monthly average mortgage cost: $4,723

$4,723 Monthly average rent cost: $1,495

$1,495 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $3,228

1. Bee Cave

Average single-family home value: $889,063

$889,063 Monthly average mortgage cost: $5,297

$5,297 Monthly average rent cost: $1,818

$1,818 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $3,478

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed rental costs and mortgage costs to find the cities in Texas where it is cheaper to rent than to own. First, GOBankingRates isolated cities in Texas whose housing values and rent costs are available on Zillow Home Value Index for December 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. The difference in the rent cost and mortgage cost can be calculated. The total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, and median household income were all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cities were sorted to show the highest to lowest difference in rent to mortgage cost, with rent being lower. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

