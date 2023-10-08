15 States With the Smallest Gender Pay Gap in 2023

It’s no secret that the workforce around the world has a pay gap when it comes to gender. In the United States, there is a sharp divide between who earns how much based on their gender, and it can vary depending on where workers live.

According to Forbes, in 2023, the average annual salary nationwide in the U.S. is $59,428, with the average hourly rate coming to $28.34 across the country. Even as the political and cultural landscape of America rapidly changes, some parts of the country’s equality and equity have yet to catch up, including wages.

Different states have different divides in terms of personal salary per person based on their gender, but some have less than others. GOBankingRates looked at the states with the least difference between men and women, totaling up the median earnings for both, as well as the dollar and percentage difference between them.

Here are the 15 states in America with the small gender pay gap in 2023, in order of biggest gap to smallest by dollar amount.

Oregon

Median earnings for men: $60,831

$60,831 Median earnings for women: $51,057

$51,057 Pay difference: -$9,774

-$9,774 Percentage difference: 17.47%

Tennessee

Median earnings for men: $51,538

$51,538 Median earnings for women: $41,863

$41,863 Pay difference: -$9,675

-$9,675 Percentage difference: 20.72%

Arizona

Median earnings for men: $55,458

$55,458 Median earnings for women: $46,309

$46,309 Pay difference: -$9,149

-$9,149 Percentage difference: 17.98%

Rhode Island

Median earnings for men: $63,219

$63,219 Median earnings for women: $54,188

$54,188 Pay difference: -$9,031

-$9,031 Percentage difference: 15.38%

Georgia

Median earnings for men: $54,422

$54,422 Median earnings for women: $45,405

$45,405 Pay difference: -$9,017

-$9,017 Percentage difference: 18.07%

Florida

Median earnings for men: $51,151

$51,151 Median earnings for women: $42,228

$42,228 Pay difference: -$8,923

-$8,923 Percentage difference: 19.11%

Delaware

Median earnings for men: $60,608

$60,608 Median earnings for women: $51,827

$51,827 Pay difference: -$8,781

-$8,781 Percentage difference: 15.62%

North Carolina

Median earnings for men: $52,421

$52,421 Median earnings for women: $44,297

$44,297 Pay difference: -$8,124

-$8,124 Percentage difference: 16.80%

California

Median earnings for men: $65,324

$65,324 Median earnings for women: $57,373

$57,373 Pay difference: -$7,951

-$7,951 Percentage difference: 12.96%

New Mexico

Median earnings for men: $51,149

$51,149 Median earnings for women: $43,227

$43,227 Pay difference: -$7,922

-$7,922 Percentage difference: 16.79%

Arkansas

Median earnings for men: $47,329

$47,329 Median earnings for women: $39,526

$39,526 Pay difference: -$7,803

-$7,803 Percentage difference: 17.97%

New York

Median earnings for men: $67,512

$67,512 Median earnings for women: $59,869

$59,869 Pay difference: -$7,643

-$7,643 Percentage difference: 12.00%

Nevada

Median earnings for men: $52,398

$52,398 Median earnings for women: $44,906

$44,906 Pay difference: -$7,492

-$7,492 Percentage difference: 15.40%

Alaska

Median earnings for men: $62,134

$62,134 Median earnings for women: $55,285

$55,285 Pay difference: -$6,849

-$6,849 Percentage difference: 11.67%

Vermont

Median earnings for men: $55,803

$55,803 Median earnings for women: $51,931

$51,931 Pay difference: -$3,872

-$3,872 Percentage difference: 7.19%

All data was sourced from Forbes.

