15 States With the Smallest Gender Pay Gap in 2023

October 08, 2023 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by Jake Arky for GOBankingRates

It’s no secret that the workforce around the world has a pay gap when it comes to gender. In the United States, there is a sharp divide between who earns how much based on their gender, and it can vary depending on where workers live.

According to Forbes, in 2023, the average annual salary nationwide in the U.S. is $59,428, with the average hourly rate coming to $28.34 across the country. Even as the political and cultural landscape of America rapidly changes, some parts of the country’s equality and equity have yet to catch up, including wages.

Different states have different divides in terms of personal salary per person based on their gender, but some have less than others. GOBankingRates looked at the states with the least difference between men and women, totaling up the median earnings for both, as well as the dollar and percentage difference between them.

Here are the 15 states in America with the small gender pay gap in 2023, in order of biggest gap to smallest by dollar amount.

Central Oregon's High Desert.

Oregon

  • Median earnings for men: $60,831
  • Median earnings for women: $51,057
  • Pay difference: -$9,774
  • Percentage difference: 17.47%

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Median earnings for men: $51,538
  • Median earnings for women: $41,863
  • Pay difference: -$9,675
  • Percentage difference: 20.72%

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

  • Median earnings for men: $55,458
  • Median earnings for women: $46,309
  • Pay difference: -$9,149
  • Percentage difference: 17.98%
View of Capitol Hill with Rhode Island State House and streets of Providence behind.

Rhode Island

  • Median earnings for men: $63,219
  • Median earnings for women: $54,188
  • Pay difference: -$9,031
  • Percentage difference: 15.38%
Welcome to Georgia State Sign stock photo

Georgia

  • Median earnings for men: $54,422
  • Median earnings for women: $45,405
  • Pay difference: -$9,017
  • Percentage difference: 18.07%

Condos and marina in Naples, Florida, USA on a sunny day.

Florida

  • Median earnings for men: $51,151
  • Median earnings for women: $42,228
  • Pay difference: -$8,923
  • Percentage difference: 19.11%
Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA - July 15, 2011: Evening concerts are held on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer at the bandstand on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware, USA.

Delaware

  • Median earnings for men: $60,608
  • Median earnings for women: $51,827
  • Pay difference: -$8,781
  • Percentage difference: 15.62%
Aerial view picturesque Asheville neighborhood during the Fall with colors starting to show stock photo

North Carolina

  • Median earnings for men: $52,421
  • Median earnings for women: $44,297
  • Pay difference: -$8,124
  • Percentage difference: 16.80%

Golden Gate bridge with fog over San Francisco and Sutro Tower over the clouds, California.

California

  • Median earnings for men: $65,324
  • Median earnings for women: $57,373
  • Pay difference: -$7,951
  • Percentage difference: 12.96%
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Median earnings for men: $51,149
  • Median earnings for women: $43,227
  • Pay difference: -$7,922
  • Percentage difference: 16.79%
Aerial view of Fayetteville Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Median earnings for men: $47,329
  • Median earnings for women: $39,526
  • Pay difference: -$7,803
  • Percentage difference: 17.97%

Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, Battery Park, Water of New York Harbor, World Trade Center, Empire State Building, Governors island and Blue Sky with Puffy Clouds.

New York

  • Median earnings for men: $67,512
  • Median earnings for women: $59,869
  • Pay difference: -$7,643
  • Percentage difference: 12.00%
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Median earnings for men: $52,398
  • Median earnings for women: $44,906
  • Pay difference: -$7,492
  • Percentage difference: 15.40%
Town of Petersburg, on Mitkof Island, Southeast Alaska.

Alaska

  • Median earnings for men: $62,134
  • Median earnings for women: $55,285
  • Pay difference: -$6,849
  • Percentage difference: 11.67%

Early morning autumn in the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont.

Vermont

  • Median earnings for men: $55,803
  • Median earnings for women: $51,931
  • Pay difference: -$3,872
  • Percentage difference: 7.19%

All data was sourced from Forbes.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 States With the Smallest Gender Pay Gap in 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

