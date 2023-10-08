15 States With the Smallest Gender Pay Gap in 2023

It’s no secret that the workforce around the world has a pay gap when it comes to gender. In the United States, there is a sharp divide between who earns how much based on their gender, and it can vary depending on where workers live.
According to Forbes, in 2023, the average annual salary nationwide in the U.S. is $59,428, with the average hourly rate coming to $28.34 across the country. Even as the political and cultural landscape of America rapidly changes, some parts of the country’s equality and equity have yet to catch up, including wages.
Different states have different divides in terms of personal salary per person based on their gender, but some have less than others. GOBankingRates looked at the states with the least difference between men and women, totaling up the median earnings for both, as well as the dollar and percentage difference between them.
Here are the 15 states in America with the small gender pay gap in 2023, in order of biggest gap to smallest by dollar amount.
Oregon
- Median earnings for men: $60,831
- Median earnings for women: $51,057
- Pay difference: -$9,774
- Percentage difference: 17.47%
Tennessee
- Median earnings for men: $51,538
- Median earnings for women: $41,863
- Pay difference: -$9,675
- Percentage difference: 20.72%
Arizona
- Median earnings for men: $55,458
- Median earnings for women: $46,309
- Pay difference: -$9,149
- Percentage difference: 17.98%
Rhode Island
- Median earnings for men: $63,219
- Median earnings for women: $54,188
- Pay difference: -$9,031
- Percentage difference: 15.38%
Georgia
- Median earnings for men: $54,422
- Median earnings for women: $45,405
- Pay difference: -$9,017
- Percentage difference: 18.07%
Florida
- Median earnings for men: $51,151
- Median earnings for women: $42,228
- Pay difference: -$8,923
- Percentage difference: 19.11%
Delaware
- Median earnings for men: $60,608
- Median earnings for women: $51,827
- Pay difference: -$8,781
- Percentage difference: 15.62%
North Carolina
- Median earnings for men: $52,421
- Median earnings for women: $44,297
- Pay difference: -$8,124
- Percentage difference: 16.80%
California
- Median earnings for men: $65,324
- Median earnings for women: $57,373
- Pay difference: -$7,951
- Percentage difference: 12.96%
New Mexico
- Median earnings for men: $51,149
- Median earnings for women: $43,227
- Pay difference: -$7,922
- Percentage difference: 16.79%
Arkansas
- Median earnings for men: $47,329
- Median earnings for women: $39,526
- Pay difference: -$7,803
- Percentage difference: 17.97%
New York
- Median earnings for men: $67,512
- Median earnings for women: $59,869
- Pay difference: -$7,643
- Percentage difference: 12.00%
Nevada
- Median earnings for men: $52,398
- Median earnings for women: $44,906
- Pay difference: -$7,492
- Percentage difference: 15.40%
Alaska
- Median earnings for men: $62,134
- Median earnings for women: $55,285
- Pay difference: -$6,849
- Percentage difference: 11.67%
Vermont
- Median earnings for men: $55,803
- Median earnings for women: $51,931
- Pay difference: -$3,872
- Percentage difference: 7.19%
All data was sourced from Forbes.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 States With the Smallest Gender Pay Gap in 2023
