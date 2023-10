15 States With the Largest Gender Pay Gap in 2023

Although women and men’s voices count equally when it comes to voting, there’s still inequality between the genders in other arenas, including the workplace. On average, women earn 82% of what men earn.

Recent data from Forbes identified the median earnings for men and women in each state. States were then ranked based on how large the difference was, and the 15 states with the largest pay discrepancies were included here.

Let’s take a look at where you can find the biggest gender pay gap in the U.S.

15. West Virginia

Median earnings for men: $51,981

$51,981 Median earnings for women: $39,897

$39,897 Difference: $12,084

14. Nebraska

Median earnings for men: $56,121

$56,121 Median earnings for women: $44,037

$44,037 Difference: $12,084

13. Connecticut

Median earnings for men: $73,022

$73,022 Median earnings for women: $60,672

$60,672 Difference: $12,350

12. Virginia

Median earnings for men: $66,014

$66,014 Median earnings for women: $53,414

$53,414 Difference: $12,600

11. Illinois

Median earnings for men: $63,819

$63,819 Median earnings for women: $51,131

$51,131 Difference: $12,688

10. Alabama

Median earnings for men: $52,177

$52,177 Median earnings for women: $39,338

$39,338 Difference: $12,839

9. Michigan

Median earnings for men: $60,293

$60,293 Median earnings for women: $46,914

$46,914 Difference: $13,379

8. New Jersey

Median earnings for men: $75,297

$75,297 Median earnings for women: $61,802

$61,802 Difference: $13,495

7. Montana

Median earnings for men: $55,496

$55,496 Median earnings for women: $41,725

$41,725 Difference: $13,771

6. Louisiana

Median earnings for men: $55,078

$55,078 Median earnings for women: $40,136

$40,136 Difference: $14,942

5. District of Columbia (DC)

Median earnings for men: $103,222

$103,222 Median earnings for women: $87,244

$87,244 Difference: $15,978

4. Washington

Median earnings for men: $74,068

$74,068 Median earnings for women: $57,567

$57,567 Difference: $16,501

3. Utah

Median earnings for men: $61,269

$61,269 Median earnings for women: $44,707

$44,707 Difference: $16,562

2. New Hampshire

Median earnings for men: $68,566

$68,566 Median earnings for women: $51,880

$51,880 Difference: $16,686

1. Wyoming

Median earnings for men: $59,853

$59,853 Median earnings for women: $40,976

$40,976 Difference: $18,877

