15 States Where the Most People Rely on SNAP for Their Groceries

August 01, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

The food stamp program we know today, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- also known as the acronym SNAP -- was created by the U.S. federal government to end hunger and move people forward to self-sufficiency.

SNAP was built on the foundation of the first Food Stamp Program, which was established in 1939. The initial program, which has evolved over many decades, began to be referred to as SNAP in 2008.

Over 42 million qualifying people in the U.S. currently use SNAP benefits to purchase fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, breads, cereals, snack foods, non-alcoholic beverages and seeds and plants that produce food. However, items such as cleaning supplies, pet foods, hygiene products, cosmetics and ready-to-eat hot foods are not eligible to be purchased with these government-issued benefits.

To qualify for SNAP benefits, you must not exceed SNAP gross and net monthly income limits or the program's resource limits. For example, a family of four cannot exceed a gross monthly income of $2,871, a net monthly income of $2,209 or $2,500 in countable resources, such as cash or money in a bank account. It's important to note that if one member of the family is at least 60 or disabled, different limits will apply.

To determine the 15 states where the most people currently rely on SNAP for their groceries, GOBankingRates used the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) SNAP data tables by state published in April 2023.

Some of the states listed have experienced an increase in SNAP participation since March 2023 and some have experienced a decrease. However, what all 15 states have in common is that their populations have the most people relying on SNAP for their groceries, compared to other states. 

Here are the 15 states in the U.S. where the most people are using the SNAP program:

Aerial of Apartments and Houses stock photo

1. California

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 4,612,800
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 5,172,539
  • Percent change: 12.1%

Aerial shot of Dallas, Texas, looking along the Margaret Hunt Hill and Roland Kirk bridges crossing the Trinity River into downtown Dallas on a sunny day in summer.

2. Texas

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 3,472,171
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 3,343,815
  • Percent change: -3.7%

Tampa Florida River Boat

3. Florida

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 2,786,261
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 3,058,635
  • Percent change: 9.8%
Buffalo New York

4. New York

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 2,871,999
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 2,908,512
  • Percent change: 1.3%
The Illinois State Capitol, located in Springfield, Illinois, is the building that houses the executive and legislative branches of the government of the U.

5. Illinois

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 2,003,747
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,990,566
  • Percent change: -0.7%

View of downtown Scranton, Pennsylvania on a sunny day.

6. Pennsylvania

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,861,373
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,936,758
  • Percent change: 4.0%
The Hay Street United Methodist Church was built in 1908.

7. North Carolina

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,567,026
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,606,929
  • Percent change: 2.5%
High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

8. Georgia

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,607,936
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,505,624
  • Percent change: -6.4%

Downtown Cleveland skyline aerial view during the late afternoon.

9. Ohio

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,498,058
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,403,704
  • Percent change: -6.3%
Downtown Lansing skyline buildings with Grand River and building reflections.

10. Michigan

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,348,861
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,425,331
  • Percent change: 5.7%
Stock photograph of the landmark Massachusetts State House, the state capitol of Massachusetts, USA, located in downtown Boston.

11. Massachusetts

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,032,580
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,087,259
  • Percent change: 5.3%

Newark, New Jersey

12. New Jersey

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 864,280
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 769,958
  • Percent change: -10.9%
View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

13. Maryland

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 763,047
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 673,642
  • Percent change: -11.7%
City skyline photo of New Orleans Louisiana USA with traffic on highways, downtown skyscrapers and the Superdome, shot at twilight blue hour.

14. Louisiana

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 774,444
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 907,254
  • Percent change: 17.1%

Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline at night with Mt.

15. Washington

  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 882,317
  • Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 900,999
  • Percent change: 2.1%

