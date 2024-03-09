News & Insights

15 States Where the Cost of a 1-Bedroom Has Gone Down in The Past Year

March 09, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

A well-known personal finance rule of thumb is that your housing costs should not exceed more than 30% of your gross monthly income. In spite of this guideline, PBS NewsHour reported that half of all American renters do pay more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities. If you’re looking to save money on rent, however, there’s some good news. The price of a one-bedroom apartment has declined across 15 cities in the United States. 

To determine which states have one-bedroom apartments that are getting cheaper, GOBankingRates used ApartmentList’s February 2024 data to find the one-bedroom rent for February 2023 and February 2024 in each U.S. state. From there, we were able to determine the year-over-year monetary and percentage changes in one-bedroom rent and rank the states with negative figures only.

In descending order, here are 15 states where a one-bedroom is becoming more affordable to rent.

Stock photograph of the Skyline of downtown Denver Colorado USA at twilight blue hour.

15. Colorado

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,441
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,440
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$1
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -0.07%

Downtown Columbia South Carolina Skyline SC Aerial Panorama.

14. South Carolina

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,124
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,121
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$3
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -0.27%

Reno, Nevada skyline at dawn with colorful lights

13. Nevada

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,168
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,157
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$11
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -0.94%
Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

12. California

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,857
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,833
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$24
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -1.29%

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 2, 2019: Evening view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

11. South Dakota

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $716
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $702
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$14
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -1.96%
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

10. Tennessee

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,035
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,014
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$21
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.03%

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

9. Utah

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,136
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,111
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$25
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.20%
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

8. North Carolina

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,151
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,124
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$27
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.35%

El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

7. Texas

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,168
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,138
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$30
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.57%
View of Downtown Boise.

6. Idaho

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $837
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $814
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$23
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.75%

Downtown Orlando, Florida Skyline at Sunset

5. Florida

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,344
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,307
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$37
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.75%
Urban scene of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

4. Alabama

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $817
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $794
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$23
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.82%

Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

3. Oregon

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,267
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,225
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$42
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -3.31%
Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

2. Arizona

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,191
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,150
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$41
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -3.44%

Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

1. Georgia

  • February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,287
  • February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,238
  • YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$49
  • YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -3.81%

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used ApartmentList’s February 2024 data to find each state’s (1) February 2023 1-bedroom rent and (2) February 2024 1-bedroom rent. With these two figures GOBankingRates was able to find each state’s (3) year-over-year monetary change in 1-bedroom rent and (4) year-over-year percent change in 1-bedroom rent. Only those states with a negative figure for (3) and (4) were included in the final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 States Where the Cost of a 1-Bedroom Has Gone Down in The Past Year

