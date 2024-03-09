15 States Where the Cost of a 1-Bedroom Has Gone Down in The Past Year

A well-known personal finance rule of thumb is that your housing costs should not exceed more than 30% of your gross monthly income. In spite of this guideline, PBS NewsHour reported that half of all American renters do pay more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities. If you’re looking to save money on rent, however, there’s some good news. The price of a one-bedroom apartment has declined across 15 cities in the United States.

To determine which states have one-bedroom apartments that are getting cheaper, GOBankingRates used ApartmentList’s February 2024 data to find the one-bedroom rent for February 2023 and February 2024 in each U.S. state. From there, we were able to determine the year-over-year monetary and percentage changes in one-bedroom rent and rank the states with negative figures only.

In descending order, here are 15 states where a one-bedroom is becoming more affordable to rent.

15. Colorado

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,441

$1,441 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,440

$1,440 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$1

-$1 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -0.07%

14. South Carolina

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,124

$1,124 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,121

$1,121 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$3

-$3 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -0.27%

13. Nevada

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,168

$1,168 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,157

$1,157 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$11

-$11 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -0.94%

12. California

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,857

$1,857 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,833

$1,833 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$24

-$24 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -1.29%

11. South Dakota

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $716

$716 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $702

$702 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$14

-$14 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -1.96%

10. Tennessee

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,035

$1,035 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,014

$1,014 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$21

-$21 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.03%

9. Utah

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,136

$1,136 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,111

$1,111 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$25

-$25 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.20%

8. North Carolina

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,151

$1,151 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,124

$1,124 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$27

-$27 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.35%

7. Texas

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,168

$1,168 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,138

$1,138 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$30

-$30 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.57%

6. Idaho

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $837

$837 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $814

$814 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$23

-$23 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.75%

5. Florida

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,344

$1,344 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,307

$1,307 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$37

-$37 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.75%

4. Alabama

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $817

$817 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $794

$794 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$23

-$23 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.82%

3. Oregon

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,267

$1,267 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,225

$1,225 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$42

-$42 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -3.31%

2. Arizona

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,191

$1,191 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,150

$1,150 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$41

-$41 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -3.44%

1. Georgia

February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,287

$1,287 February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,238

$1,238 YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$49

-$49 YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -3.81%

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used ApartmentList’s February 2024 data to find each state’s (1) February 2023 1-bedroom rent and (2) February 2024 1-bedroom rent. With these two figures GOBankingRates was able to find each state’s (3) year-over-year monetary change in 1-bedroom rent and (4) year-over-year percent change in 1-bedroom rent. Only those states with a negative figure for (3) and (4) were included in the final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 States Where the Cost of a 1-Bedroom Has Gone Down in The Past Year

