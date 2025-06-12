While no property owner likely enjoys paying property taxes, they are a necessary part of local government infrastructure throughout America. As the Tax Foundation has reported, in 2022 property taxes accounted for more than any other source of tax-based revenue (70.2%) for state and local governments. Property taxes are the primary source of funds for such institutions as fire and emergency medical services, schools, road services and police departments.

Still, that doesn’t mean anyone enjoys paying them — especially in states where they are staggeringly high compared to the rest of the country. While the median property tax rate in America belongs to Oklahoma at 0.77%, some states are far higher, such as Illinois with a rate of 1.83%. While a necessity, property tax rates at the Illinois level can financially crush homeowners of the middle class and lower. That’s why a knowledge of America’s property tax rates, on a state by state level, can be so helpful to potential taxpayers and homeowners. Knowing which states will crush your wallet with property taxes can help you avoid owning a home whose taxes you simply cannot afford.

With information provided by The Tax Foundation, below are the 15 states where property taxes are crushing homeowners.

Illinois

Effective tax rate: 1.83%

New Jersey

Effective tax rate: 1.77%

Connecticut

Effective tax rate: 1.48%

Nebraska

Effective: 1.43%

Vermont

Effective tax rate: 1.42%

New Hampshire

Effective tax rate: 1.41%

Texas

Effective tax rate: 1.36%

Ohio

Effective tax rate: 1.31%

New York

Effective tax rate: 1.26%

Wisconsin

Effective tax rate: 1.25%

Iowa

Effective tax rate: 1.23%

Kansas

Effective tax rate: 1.19%

Pennsylvania

Effective tax rate: 1.19%

Michigan

Effective tax rate: 1.15%

Rhode Island

Effective tax rate: 1.05%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 States Where Property Taxes Are Crushing Homeowners

