Personal Finance

15 States Where Property Taxes Are Crushing Homeowners

June 12, 2025 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

While no property owner likely enjoys paying property taxes, they are a necessary part of local government infrastructure throughout America. As the Tax Foundation has reported, in 2022 property taxes accounted for more than any other source of tax-based revenue (70.2%) for state and local governments. Property taxes are the primary source of funds for such institutions as fire and emergency medical services, schools, road services and police departments.

Check Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Read More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Still, that doesn’t mean anyone enjoys paying them — especially in states where they are staggeringly high compared to the rest of the country. While the median property tax rate in America belongs to Oklahoma at 0.77%, some states are far higher, such as Illinois with a rate of 1.83%. While a necessity, property tax rates at the Illinois level can financially crush homeowners of the middle class and lower. That’s why a knowledge of America’s property tax rates, on a state by state level, can be so helpful to potential taxpayers and homeowners. Knowing which states will crush your wallet with property taxes can help you avoid owning a home whose taxes you simply cannot afford.

With information provided by The Tax Foundation, below are the 15 states where property taxes are crushing homeowners.

Also see states where seniors pay almost nothing in property taxes.

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Effective tax rate: 1.83%

Also See: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

Read This: Check Out the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Effective tax rate: 1.77%

Explore More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Effective tax rate: 1.48%
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Effective: 1.43%
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Effective tax rate: 1.42%

Discover More: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Effective tax rate: 1.41%
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Effective tax rate: 1.36%
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Effective tax rate: 1.31%

Find Out: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Effective tax rate: 1.26%
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • Effective tax rate: 1.25%
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Effective tax rate: 1.23%

See More: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Effective tax rate: 1.19%
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Effective tax rate: 1.19%
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Effective tax rate: 1.15%
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Effective tax rate: 1.05%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 States Where Property Taxes Are Crushing Homeowners

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.