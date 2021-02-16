US Markets
GM

15 states sue U.S. agency over delayed hike in automaker emissions penalties

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published

Fifteen 15 U.S. states on Tuesday sued the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after it agreed last month under then-President Donald Trump to an auto industry request to delay the start of dramatically higher penalties for companies that fail to meet fuel efficiency requirements.

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Fifteen 15 U.S. states on Tuesday sued the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after it agreed last month under then-President Donald Trump to an auto industry request to delay the start of dramatically higher penalties for companies that fail to meet fuel efficiency requirements.

The states, including California and New York, filed suit in the U.S. Court of Appeals Court for the Second Circuit over the decision announced in the final days of the Trump administration that could save the industry hundreds of millions of dollars or more. The NHTSA last month said it expected the final rule to significantly cut future burdens on industry by up to $1 billion annually.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM STLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More