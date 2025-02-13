15 Small Southern Cities That Could Become Unaffordable in the Next 5 Years

During the 2024 presidential election, a central issue for many voters (and between the candidates) was the growing concern of cost of living in America.

Also of concern has been the rather steep mortgage prices across the country amid a struggling housing market. Costs in dense urban centers have become so high that some residents of famously pricey coastal cities such as Los Angeles and New York have been fleeing for more affordable small towns and cities.

However, high cost of living isn’t unique to the big cities or the coasts. During a recent study, GOBankingRates found a number of smaller Southern cities with ballooning mortgage rates and rising cost of living, so much so that they may no longer be affordable in the next five years. In fact, a number of these small cities are barely affordable as is.

Check out which areas to worry about before you plan a move to the South — or, if you live in the region, see which towns in your state are getting too expensive.

Tazewell, Virginia

Population: 4,419

4,419 Average monthly mortgage: $839

$839 Median household income: $35,392

$35,392 Annual cost of living: $32,844

$32,844 Annual savings left from median income: $2,548

Dermott, Arkansas

Population: 2,727

2,727 Average monthly mortgage: $316

$316 Median household income: $25,518

$25,518 Annual cost of living: $25,079

$25,079 Annual savings left from median income: $439

Hazlehurst, Georgia

Population: 4,072

4,072 Average monthly mortgage: $680

$680 Median household income: $32,278

$32,278 Annual cost of living: $30,680

$30,680 Annual savings left from median income: $1,598

Earle, Arkansas

Population: 1,421

1,421 Average monthly mortgage: $297

$297 Median household income: $26,985

Annual cost of living: $26,537

$26,537 Annual savings left from median income: $448

Mullins, South Carolina

Population: 3,965

3,965 Average monthly mortgage: $565

$565 Median household income: $30,750

$30,750 Annual cost of living: $29,477

$29,477 Annual savings left from median income: $1,273

Cordele, Georgia

Population: 10,107

10,107 Average monthly mortgage: $690

$690 Median household income: $31,564

$31,564 Annual cost of living: $30,214

$30,214 Annual savings left from median income: $1,350

Forest City, North Carolina

Population: 7,368

7,368 Average monthly mortgage: $998

$998 Median household income: $35,897

$35,897 Annual cost of living: $35,739

$35,739 Annual savings left from median income: $158

Frostproof, Florida

Population: 3,289

3,289 Average monthly mortgage: $1,161

$1,161 Median household income: $39,301

$39,301 Annual cost of living: $38,108

$38,108 Annual savings left from median income: $1,193

Parsons, Tennessee

Population: 2,578

2,578 Average monthly mortgage: $807

$807 Median household income: $32,129

$32,129 Annual cost of living: $31 737

$31 737 Annual savings left from median income: $392

Grifton, North Carolina

Population: 2,661

2,661 Average monthly mortgage: $929

$929 Median household income: $36,664

$36,664 Annual cost of living: $36,595

$36,595 Annual savings left from median income: $69

Kingstree, South Carolina

Population: 3,161

3,161 Average monthly mortgage: $574

$574 Median household income: $28,766

$28,766 Annual cost of living: $28,210

$28,210 Annual savings left from median income: $566

Elizabethtown, North Carolina

Population: 3,294

3,294 Average monthly mortgage: $695

$695 Median household income: $32,577

$32,577 Annual cost of living: $31,795

$31,795 Annual savings left from median income: $782

Marianna, Florida

Population: 6,815

6,815 Average monthly mortgage: $1,022

$1,022 Median household income: $36,346

$36,346 Annual cost of living: $35,074

$35,074 Annual savings left from median income: $1,272

Clifton Forge, Virginia

Population: 3,483

3,483 Average monthly mortgage: $697

$697 Median household income: $33,107

$33,107 Annual cost of living: $30,949

$30,949 Annual savings left from median income: $2,158

Dawson, Georgia

Population: 4,292

4,292 Average monthly mortgage: $412

$412 Median household income: $29,046

$29,046 Annual cost of living: $28,705

$28,705 Annual savings left from median income: $341

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed Southern states to find places that could soon be unaffordable. GOBankingRates found cities in the Southern United States using the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, total households, household median income, population ages 65 and over, all sourced from the American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes, sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average single-family home value, sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; and the livability index, sourced from AreaVibes. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate (from the Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage cost was calculated for each city. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for all residents (from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey), the average expenditure costs were calculated. The expenditure and mortgage costs were used to calculate the average cost of living. The statewide home values and mortgages were calculated using the Zillow Home Value Index and compared to each city. The places with a mortgage cheaper than the statewide average mortgages were kept for this study as housing costs often represent the largest cost for a household and an increase to housing costs are a major shift in cost of living. The cities with a median household income above the average cost of living but no more than $10,000 were kept for this study as they represent places that are still currently affordable. The leftover savings from median household income were scored and weighted at 1.50. The difference from home mortgages was scored and weighted at 1.00. Both scores were summed and sorted to show places that are still barely affordable but may not be soon due to increased costs. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 9, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Small Southern Cities That Could Become Unaffordable in the Next 5 Years

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.