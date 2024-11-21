15 Most Livable Family Towns Where Your Middle-Class Paycheck Goes Furthest

It’s not uncommon for the typical middle-class paycheck to be spent quickly after it deposits in your bank account. After paying bills, there’s not always a lot of money left, especially for those who reside in expensive areas. However, those who are able to move to affordable towns, like the 15 family towns mentioned in this piece, will find it’s possible to stretch their middle-class dollars out.

GOBankingRates conducted a study on the most livable cities for middle-class families to determine the family towns where a middle-class paycheck could go the furthest.

See which 15 family towns a middle-class paycheck is able to stretch the most, ranked from most to least leftover income.

Bexley, Ohio

Population: 13,537

13,537 Median income: $138,929

$138,929 Annual cost of living: $70,161

$70,161 Leftover income: $68,768

Upper Arlington, Ohio

Population: 36,500

36,500 Median income: $144,705

$144,705 Annual cost of living: $76,837

$76,837 Leftover income: $67,868

Solon, Ohio

Population: 24,053

24,053 Median income: $128,470

$128,470 Annual cost of living: $60,810

$60,810 Leftover income: $67,660

Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Population: 14,804

14,804 Median income: $142,356

$142,356 Annual cost of living: $74,862

$74,862 Leftover income: $67,494

Urbandale, Iowa

Population: 45,591

45,591 Median income: $111,888

$111,888 Annual cost of living: $55,277

$55,277 Leftover income: $56,611

Berkley, Michigan

Population: 15,150

15,150 Median income: $108,125

$108,125 Annual cost of living: $54,562

$54,562 Leftover income: $53,563

Worthington, Ohio

Population: 14,997

14,997 Median income: $119,408

$119,408 Annual cost of living: $65,906

$65,906 Leftover income: $53,502

Cary, North Carolina

Population: 174,880

174,880 Median income: $125,317

$125,317 Annual cost of living: $76,972

$76,972 Leftover income: $48,345

Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Population: 14,075

14,075 Median income: $117,997

$117,997 Annual cost of living: $69,989

$69,989 Leftover income: $48,008

Ankeny, Iowa

Population: 68,392

68,392 Median income: $101,151

$101,151 Annual cost of living: $55,600

$55,600 Leftover income: $45,550

Perrysburg, Ohio

Population: 24,855

24,855 Median income: $98,419

$98,419 Annual cost of living: $53,380

$53,380 Leftover income: $45,039

University Heights, Ohio

Population: 13,649

13,649 Median income: $91,960

$91,960 Annual cost of living: $48,541

$48,541 Leftover income: $43,419

Pompton Lakes, New Jersey

Population: 11,052

11,052 Median income: $113,781

$113,781 Annual cost of living: $73,891

$73,891 Leftover income: $39,890

Farmington, Michigan

Population: 11,486

11,486 Median income: $92,128

$92,128 Annual cost of living: $56,566

$56,566 Leftover income: $35,562

Verona, Wisconsin

Population: 14,040

14,040 Median income: $109,960

$109,960 Annual cost of living: $74,699

$74,699 Leftover income: $35,261

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the most livable cities for a middle-class family. GOBankingRates found the median national income from the United States Census American Community Survey. The Pew Research Center defines the middle class as two-thirds the median income to double the median income, allowing for the calculation of the middle-class income range across the United States. The median income for each city was found from the American Community Survey. Locations with a median household income outside the middle-class range were removed for this study. For each middle-class city, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. All locations with a livability below 90 were removed as the cities with at least a 90 represent only the locations with highest quality of life. For each remaining location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for a family of four, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a married couple with kids, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability index locations first, showcasing the most livable cities for a middle-class family of four. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 23, 2024.

