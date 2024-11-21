15 Most Livable Family Towns Where Your Middle-Class Paycheck Goes Furthest

It’s not uncommon for the typical middle-class paycheck to be spent quickly after it deposits in your bank account. After paying bills, there’s not always a lot of money left, especially for those who reside in expensive areas. However, those who are able to move to affordable towns, like the 15 family towns mentioned in this piece, will find it’s possible to stretch their middle-class dollars out.
GOBankingRates conducted a study on the most livable cities for middle-class families to determine the family towns where a middle-class paycheck could go the furthest.
See which 15 family towns a middle-class paycheck is able to stretch the most, ranked from most to least leftover income.
Bexley, Ohio
- Population: 13,537
- Median income: $138,929
- Annual cost of living: $70,161
- Leftover income: $68,768
Upper Arlington, Ohio
- Population: 36,500
- Median income: $144,705
- Annual cost of living: $76,837
- Leftover income: $67,868
Solon, Ohio
- Population: 24,053
- Median income: $128,470
- Annual cost of living: $60,810
- Leftover income: $67,660
Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
- Population: 14,804
- Median income: $142,356
- Annual cost of living: $74,862
- Leftover income: $67,494
Urbandale, Iowa
- Population: 45,591
- Median income: $111,888
- Annual cost of living: $55,277
- Leftover income: $56,611
Berkley, Michigan
- Population: 15,150
- Median income: $108,125
- Annual cost of living: $54,562
- Leftover income: $53,563
Worthington, Ohio
- Population: 14,997
- Median income: $119,408
- Annual cost of living: $65,906
- Leftover income: $53,502
Cary, North Carolina
- Population: 174,880
- Median income: $125,317
- Annual cost of living: $76,972
- Leftover income: $48,345
Ardmore, Pennsylvania
- Population: 14,075
- Median income: $117,997
- Annual cost of living: $69,989
- Leftover income: $48,008
Ankeny, Iowa
- Population: 68,392
- Median income: $101,151
- Annual cost of living: $55,600
- Leftover income: $45,550
Perrysburg, Ohio
- Population: 24,855
- Median income: $98,419
- Annual cost of living: $53,380
- Leftover income: $45,039
University Heights, Ohio
- Population: 13,649
- Median income: $91,960
- Annual cost of living: $48,541
- Leftover income: $43,419
Pompton Lakes, New Jersey
- Population: 11,052
- Median income: $113,781
- Annual cost of living: $73,891
- Leftover income: $39,890
Farmington, Michigan
- Population: 11,486
- Median income: $92,128
- Annual cost of living: $56,566
- Leftover income: $35,562
Verona, Wisconsin
- Population: 14,040
- Median income: $109,960
- Annual cost of living: $74,699
- Leftover income: $35,261
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the most livable cities for a middle-class family. GOBankingRates found the median national income from the United States Census American Community Survey. The Pew Research Center defines the middle class as two-thirds the median income to double the median income, allowing for the calculation of the middle-class income range across the United States. The median income for each city was found from the American Community Survey. Locations with a median household income outside the middle-class range were removed for this study. For each middle-class city, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. All locations with a livability below 90 were removed as the cities with at least a 90 represent only the locations with highest quality of life. For each remaining location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for a family of four, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a married couple with kids, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living was calculated. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability index locations first, showcasing the most livable cities for a middle-class family of four. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 23, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Most Livable Family Towns Where Your Middle-Class Paycheck Goes Furthest
