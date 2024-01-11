15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class

The middle class has been slowly shrinking, as income inequality grows, wages stagnate and inflation skyrockets. However, there are still states in the U.S. where a middle-class income — generally speaking — can go decently far.
In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors — including average debts, home values and costs — then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors.
Louisiana
- High End of Middle Class Income: $115,704
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $43,389
- Average Total Debt: $33,498
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,439
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $81,283
Illinois
- High End of Middle Class Income: $156,866
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $58,825
- Average Total Debt: $37,247
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,408
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,270
Pennsylvania
- High End of Middle Class Income: $146,340
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $54,878
- Average Total Debt: $42,301
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,401
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,040
Missouri
- High End of Middle Class Income: $131,840
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $49,440
- Average Total Debt: $35,410
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,376
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,228
North Dakota
- High End of Middle Class Income: $147,981
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $55,469
- Average Total Debt: $33,935
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,371
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,024
Alabama
- High End of Middle Class Income: $119,218
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $44,707
- Average Total Debt: $35,284
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,369
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,980
Kentucky
- High End of Middle Class Income: $120,366
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $45,137
- Average Total Debt: $34,355
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,368
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,932
Kansas
- High End of Middle Class Income: $139,494
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,310
- Average Total Debt: $33,018
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,342
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,042
Oklahoma
- High End of Middle Class Income: $122,728
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $46,023
- Average Total Debt: $31,333
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,281
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $76,052
Arkansas
- High End of Middle Class Income: $112,670
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $42,251
- Average Total Debt: $32,495
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,276
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $75,872
Iowa
- High End of Middle Class Income: $141,142
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,928
- Average Total Debt: $36,940
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,231
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $74,360
Indiana
- High End of Middle Class Income: $134,346
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,380
- Average Total Debt: $35,046
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,112
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $70,385
Mississippi
- High End of Middle Class Income: $105,970
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $39,739
- Average Total Debt: $36,596
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,066
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,867
Ohio
- High End of Middle Class Income: $133,980
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,243
- Average Total Debt: $35,110
- Average Monthly Costs: $2,045
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,160
West Virginia
- High End of Middle Class Income: $110,434
- Low End of Middle Class Income: $41,413
- Average Total Debt: $36,690
- Average Monthly Costs: $1,906
- Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $63,536
Methodology: In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors including; [1] average credit card balance by state, sourced from LendingTree and multiplied by 1% to find the minimum credit card payments, as 1% is the typical minimum payment required for most major credit card companies; [2] average single family residence home value for November 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index and using 10% as the down payment; using the [3] Federal Reserve Economic Data for 30-year national average mortgage, the average monthly mortgage costs were calculated; [4] average car insurance rates by state and the minimum payment required, as sourced from CarInsurance.com; and the [5] average student loan payments by state, as sourced from LendEDU. GOBankingRates then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 27th, 2023.
