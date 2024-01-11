15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class

The middle class has been slowly shrinking, as income inequality grows, wages stagnate and inflation skyrockets. However, there are still states in the U.S. where a middle-class income — generally speaking — can go decently far.

See: 5 Things the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors — including average debts, home values and costs — then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors.

Louisiana

High End of Middle Class Income: $115,704

$115,704 Low End of Middle Class Income: $43,389

$43,389 Average Total Debt: $33,498

$33,498 Average Monthly Costs: $2,439

$2,439 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $81,283

Read Next: ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His 2024 Master Plan and His Advice for Becoming a Millionaire

See: 5 Life-Improving Things You Can Afford Once You Reach Upper Middle Class

Illinois

High End of Middle Class Income: $156,866

$156,866 Low End of Middle Class Income: $58,825

$58,825 Average Total Debt: $37,247

$37,247 Average Monthly Costs: $2,408

$2,408 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,270

Americans Are Struggling To Buy Groceries: Here’s How They’re Cutting Costs

Pennsylvania

High End of Middle Class Income: $146,340

$146,340 Low End of Middle Class Income: $54,878

$54,878 Average Total Debt: $42,301

$42,301 Average Monthly Costs: $2,401

$2,401 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,040

Missouri

High End of Middle Class Income: $131,840

$131,840 Low End of Middle Class Income: $49,440

$49,440 Average Total Debt: $35,410

$35,410 Average Monthly Costs: $2,376

$2,376 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,228

North Dakota

High End of Middle Class Income: $147,981

$147,981 Low End of Middle Class Income: $55,469

$55,469 Average Total Debt: $33,935

$33,935 Average Monthly Costs: $2,371

$2,371 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,024

Related: 7 Things the Upper Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

Alabama

High End of Middle Class Income: $119,218

$119,218 Low End of Middle Class Income: $44,707

$44,707 Average Total Debt: $35,284

$35,284 Average Monthly Costs: $2,369

$2,369 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,980

Kentucky

High End of Middle Class Income: $120,366

$120,366 Low End of Middle Class Income: $45,137

$45,137 Average Total Debt: $34,355

$34,355 Average Monthly Costs: $2,368

$2,368 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,932

Kansas

High End of Middle Class Income: $139,494

$139,494 Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,310

$52,310 Average Total Debt: $33,018

$33,018 Average Monthly Costs: $2,342

$2,342 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,042

See: SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased — How Much More You’ll Receive Per Month in 2024

Oklahoma

High End of Middle Class Income: $122,728

$122,728 Low End of Middle Class Income: $46,023

$46,023 Average Total Debt: $31,333

$31,333 Average Monthly Costs: $2,281

$2,281 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $76,052

Arkansas

High End of Middle Class Income: $112,670

$112,670 Low End of Middle Class Income: $42,251

$42,251 Average Total Debt: $32,495

$32,495 Average Monthly Costs: $2,276

$2,276 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $75,872

Iowa

High End of Middle Class Income: $141,142

$141,142 Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,928

$52,928 Average Total Debt: $36,940

$36,940 Average Monthly Costs: $2,231

$2,231 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $74,360

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

Indiana

High End of Middle Class Income: $134,346

$134,346 Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,380

$50,380 Average Total Debt: $35,046

$35,046 Average Monthly Costs: $2,112

$2,112 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $70,385

Mississippi

High End of Middle Class Income: $105,970

$105,970 Low End of Middle Class Income: $39,739

$39,739 Average Total Debt: $36,596

$36,596 Average Monthly Costs: $2,066

$2,066 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,867

Ohio

High End of Middle Class Income: $133,980

$133,980 Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,243

$50,243 Average Total Debt: $35,110

$35,110 Average Monthly Costs: $2,045

$2,045 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,160

Check Out: 5 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for the Middle Class

West Virginia

High End of Middle Class Income: $110,434

$110,434 Low End of Middle Class Income: $41,413

$41,413 Average Total Debt: $36,690

$36,690 Average Monthly Costs: $1,906

$1,906 Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $63,536

Methodology: In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors including; [1] average credit card balance by state, sourced from LendingTree and multiplied by 1% to find the minimum credit card payments, as 1% is the typical minimum payment required for most major credit card companies; [2] average single family residence home value for November 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index and using 10% as the down payment; using the [3] Federal Reserve Economic Data for 30-year national average mortgage, the average monthly mortgage costs were calculated; [4] average car insurance rates by state and the minimum payment required, as sourced from CarInsurance.com; and the [5] average student loan payments by state, as sourced from LendEDU. GOBankingRates then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 27th, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.