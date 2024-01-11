News & Insights

15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class

January 11, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

The middle class has been slowly shrinking, as income inequality grows, wages stagnate and inflation skyrockets. However, there are still states in the U.S. where a middle-class income — generally speaking — can go decently far.

In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors — including average debts, home values and costs — then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors.

Aerial shot of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

Louisiana

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $115,704
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $43,389
  • Average Total Debt: $33,498
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,439
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $81,283

Effingham, Illinois

Illinois

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $156,866
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $58,825
  • Average Total Debt: $37,247
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,408
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,270

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $146,340
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $54,878
  • Average Total Debt: $42,301
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,401
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $80,040
A wide angle view of the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area shot from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River from an altitude of about 1000 feet.

Missouri

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $131,840
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $49,440
  • Average Total Debt: $35,410
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,376
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,228
This Bridge runs over the valley in Valley City North Dakota.

North Dakota

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $147,981
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $55,469
  • Average Total Debt: $33,935
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,371
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $79,024

Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

Alabama

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $119,218
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $44,707
  • Average Total Debt: $35,284
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,369
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,980
Location of the Battle of Richmond during the Civil War.

Kentucky

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $120,366
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $45,137
  • Average Total Debt: $34,355
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,368
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,932
Overland Park Kansas Clock Tower stock photo

Kansas

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $139,494
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,310
  • Average Total Debt: $33,018
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,342
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $78,042

Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $122,728
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $46,023
  • Average Total Debt: $31,333
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,281
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $76,052
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Arkansas

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $112,670
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $42,251
  • Average Total Debt: $32,495
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,276
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $75,872
Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

Iowa

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $141,142
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $52,928
  • Average Total Debt: $36,940
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,231
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $74,360

Fountain in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Indiana

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $134,346
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,380
  • Average Total Debt: $35,046
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,112
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $70,385
Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

Mississippi

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $105,970
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $39,739
  • Average Total Debt: $36,596
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,066
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,867
Twilight and sunset pictures of downtown Cleveland and Lake Erie.

Ohio

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $133,980
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $50,243
  • Average Total Debt: $35,110
  • Average Monthly Costs: $2,045
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $68,160

Sheperdstown West Virginia.

West Virginia

  • High End of Middle Class Income: $110,434
  • Low End of Middle Class Income: $41,413
  • Average Total Debt: $36,690
  • Average Monthly Costs: $1,906
  • Income Needed To Be Middle Class: $63,536

Methodology: In order to find the most affordable states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across multiple factors including; [1] average credit card balance by state, sourced from LendingTree and multiplied by 1% to find the minimum credit card payments, as 1% is the typical minimum payment required for most major credit card companies; [2] average single family residence home value for November 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index and using 10% as the down payment; using the [3] Federal Reserve Economic Data for 30-year national average mortgage, the average monthly mortgage costs were calculated; [4] average car insurance rates by state and the minimum payment required, as sourced from CarInsurance.com; and the [5] average student loan payments by state, as sourced from LendEDU. GOBankingRates then found the annual income needed to be considered middle class by calculating debt payments as a maximum of 36% of income, as that is the upper threshold recommended by financial advisors. All data was collected and is up to date as of Dec. 27th, 2023.

