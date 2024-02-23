News & Insights

Personal Finance

15 Most Affordable Cities in the World To Live In

February 23, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Jodi Thornton-O'Connell for GOBankingRates ->

You may have a good idea as to which U.S. cities are among the most affordable to reside in, but do you think you’d be able to name the most affordable international cities?

To determine which cities are the most affordable to live in, GOBankingRates sourced the world’s largest cities by population from World Atlas and cross-referenced Numbeo’s cost-of-living index by city. A list of price indexes were then analyzed to score each city and produce its final ranking.

The cost-of-living, groceries and rent index scores were all based on U.S. averages, scored out of 100. Therefore, if the U.S. cost of living is 100 and a city on this list scores at 33, it is considered 67% less expensive, overall, than the United States.

In ascending order, read on to find out which 15 global cities are the most affordable to live in.

Learn More: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
And Related: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

Bird view at Wuhan China.

15. Wuhan, China

  • Cost of living index: 32.7
  • Rent index: 8.4
  • Groceries index: 35.3
  • Local purchasing power index: 61.3

Discover More: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For
See More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Buy a House

Mumbai-India

14. Mumbai, India

  • Cost of living index: 25.1
  • Rent index: 18.3
  • Groceries index: 25.5
  • Local purchasing power index: 53.9

View More: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Petronas Towers, also known as Menara Petronas is the tallest buildings in the world from 1998 to 2004.

13. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

  • Cost of living index: 35.0
  • Rent index: 11.8
  • Groceries index: 40.0
  • Local purchasing power index: 77.7
Jinnah Mausoleum or the National Mausoleum refers to the tomb of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

12. Karachi, Pakistan

  • Cost of living index: 19.3
  • Rent index: 3.0
  • Groceries index: 17.4
  • Local purchasing power index: 23.6

For You: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 4 California Cities

Landmark of Chengdu, Sichuan province of China.

11. Chengdu, China

  • Cost of living index: 32.2
  • Rent index: 7.5
  • Groceries index: 35.9
  • Local purchasing power index: 68.1
Lahore Pakistan

10. Lahore, Pakistan

  • Cost of living index: 19.5
  • Rent index: 3.1
  • Groceries index: 16.3
  • Local purchasing power index: 26.2

That’s Interesting: 5 Places in Florida Where Home Prices Are Still Cheap

Aerial view of houses, apartment building under rain cloud day in central of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

9. Ahmedabad, India

  • Cost of living index: 24.4
  • Rent index: 5.7
  • Groceries index: 26.7
  • Local purchasing power index: 51.0
Cape Town and the 12 Apostels from above in South Africa.

8. Cape Town, South Africa

  • Cost of living index: 34.1
  • Rent index: 16.2
  • Groceries index: 29.0
  • Local purchasing power index: 88.6

Explore More: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

Victoria Memorial in Kolkata by twilight, India.

7. Kolkata, India

  • Cost of living index: 21.6
  • Rent index: 3.6
  • Groceries index: 23.8
  • Local purchasing power index: 54.1
Johannesburg South Africa

6. Johannesburg, South Africa

  • Cost of living index: 35.5
  • Rent index: 10.3
  • Groceries index: 28.5
  • Local purchasing power index: 91.4

Be Aware: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

Marina Beach chennai city tamil nadu india bay of bengal chennai tourismeast coast road.

5. Chennai, India

  • Cost of living index: 22.5
  • Rent index: 5.5
  • Groceries index: 25.6
  • Local purchasing power index: 75.8
Hyderabad India

4. Hyderabad, India

  • Cost of living index: 24.3
  • Rent index: 6.0
  • Groceries index: 26.0
  • Local purchasing power index: 86.2

Trending Now: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Bangalore India

3. Bangalore, India

  • Cost of living index: 29.3
  • Rent index: 11.0
  • Groceries index: 30.8
  • Local purchasing power index: 108.3
Main Bazar late afternoon, Paharganj known for its concentration of hotels, lodges, restaurants, dhabas and a wide variety of shops catering to both domestic travellers and foreign tourists, especially backpackers and low-budget travellers.

2. Delhi, India

  • Cost of living index: 24.5
  • Rent index: 6.9
  • Groceries index: 23.5
  • Local purchasing power index: 92.6

Check Out: Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why

Pune India

1. Pune, India

  • Cost of living index: 24.8
  • Rent index: 6.9
  • Groceries index: 25.1
  • Local purchasing power index: 109.7

Methodology: GOBankingRates sourced a list of the largest cities in the world by population from World Atlas. This list was then cross-referenced with Numbeo’s cost of living index by city. The following factors from Numbeo were analyzed to give each city a score and produce a final ranking: 1) Local purchasing power index: Measures the relative purchasing power of a typical salary in the country. A lower purchasing power buys fewer goods, while a higher purchasing power buys more; 2) Rent index: Includes typical home rental prices in the country; 3) Groceries index: Includes typical grocery prices in the country; and 4) Cost of living index: Includes costs of local goods and services, such as restaurants, transportation and utilities. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 5, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Most Affordable Cities in the World To Live In

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.