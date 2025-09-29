15% of This Money Expert’s Portfolio Is in One Surprising Asset

Most real estate investors stick to what they know: property, REITs and maybe some index funds. But Graham Stephan just revealed something that might surprise his followers who know him for conservative financial advice.

During a recent episode of George Kamel’s “Millionaires in Cars Getting Coffee,” Stephan dropped a bombshell about his investment portfolio that shows even traditionally-minded investors are embracing cryptocurrency.

Consider This: How To Start Investing With Less Than $1,000

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

When Kamel asked about moving assets to crypto and gold during economic uncertainty, Stephan revealed that 15% of his total net worth is invested in Bitcoin through the IBIT ETF. For someone who built his wealth through real estate, this is not a small allocation to digital assets. Read on to learn more about Graham’s unique investing strategy.

The Bitcoin Strategy With Built-In Limits

Stephan explained his approach to cryptocurrency investing during the conversation: “Like for me, I think my allocation is about 15% to IBIT. It’s the Bitcoin ETF. I would be concerned if that grows to more than 25, 30% at the most.”

This reveals a disciplined approach to Bitcoin investing. Rather than going all-in or letting emotions drive his decisions, Stephan sets clear boundaries on how much of his wealth he’s willing to risk on cryptocurrency.

The fact that he’d be concerned about the allocation growing beyond 25% and 30% shows he understands the volatility and risk involved. Many crypto enthusiasts advocate for much higher allocations, but Stephan keeps his exposure controlled.

For You: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

The Strategic Reasoning Behind Bitcoin

When Kamel asked about crypto and gold performing well during economic uncertainty, Stephan acknowledged the trend. The conversation revealed that both assets have outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date during times of economic fear.

Stephan views Bitcoin as a hedge against economic uncertainty rather than a get-rich-quick scheme. He’s positioning part of his portfolio for scenarios where traditional assets might struggle.

However, when Kamel asked if people should move all their assets into crypto and gold, Stephan’s response was a firm “No. No, not all assets.” He’s clearly not advocating for crypto maximalism.

The Conservative Foundation

What makes Stephan’s Bitcoin allocation less risky is the conservative foundation of the rest of his portfolio. With 20% in cash and the remainder presumably in real estate and traditional investments, he’s built a stable base before adding speculative elements.

This is a completely different move from people who put their entire net worth into cryptocurrency. Stephan’s Bitcoin position is large but controlled, it represents a calculated risk rather than gambling with his financial future.

The cash position is particularly important. As Stephan explained, it serves as his “sleep at night fund where hey, if the market does drop 50%, I could swoop in. If a good deal comes up, I could swoop in if for whatever is needed.”

What This Means for Regular Investors

Stephan’s approach offers important lessons for people considering cryptocurrency investments. First, he didn’t start with Bitcoin; he built a solid financial foundation with real estate and traditional investments.

Second, he sets clear limits on how much of his wealth goes into speculative assets. The 15% allocation and his concern about it growing beyond 25% to 30% shows the importance of maintaining balance.

Third, he only invested money he could afford to lose completely. This removes the emotional stress that comes with betting money you really need on volatile investments.

Why He Chose the ETF Route

Rather than buying Bitcoin directly, Stephan invested through the IBIT ETF (iShares Bitcoin Trust). This choice reflects his preference for working within traditional investment frameworks rather than dealing with cryptocurrency exchanges and digital wallets.

The ETF approach provides exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements while avoiding the technical complexity and security risks of holding actual cryptocurrency. It also makes the investment easier to track alongside his other portfolio holdings.

The Reality Check

While 15% in Bitcoin might sound conservative compared to crypto enthusiasts who put 50% or more of their wealth in digital assets, it’s still a pretty major allocation for a real estate investor known for practical advice.

Stephan’s approach shows it’s possible to participate in the cryptocurrency revolution while maintaining financial discipline. The key is treating Bitcoin as one piece of a larger financial puzzle rather than as a silver bullet for building wealth.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15% of This Money Expert’s Portfolio Is in One Surprising Asset

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.