15 migrants reported dead in Central Mexico road crash

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - 15 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, have died in a road accident in the central Mexican state Puebla, state officials said on Tuesday on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

At least 36 others were injured after the bus the group was traveling on crashed on the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway in the early hours of the morning, the officials added.

(Reporting by Noe Torres Writing by Isabel Woodford Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher )

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

