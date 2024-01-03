News & Insights

15 Jobs Americans Quit the Most in 2023 — Including 2 That Pay Over $100K

January 03, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

The top jobs employees are quitting are predominantly those in the healthcare and technology sector, according to Payscale’s 2023 End-of-Year Job Market Report. According to the report, the most-quit jobs “represent occupations where employees are stressed, under-challenged, burned out, or unhappy with their pay and benefits compared to what they think they can get elsewhere.”

A big factor causing dissatisfaction is also a lack of work-life balance. For example, jobs that went from work-from-home to back into the office could now have dissatisfied employees — even for well-paying jobs.

Here’s a look at the 15 jobs employees quit the most in 2023.

Manager discussing with male worker at printing plant.

1. Senior Product Manager

  • Median pay: $144,000
  • Percent seeking a new job: 66%

Nurse bandaging arm after patient donates blood in hospital bank.

2. Phlebotomist

  • Median pay: $39,300
  • Percent seeking a new job: 62%

Crab Shack Line Cook

3. Line Cook

  • Median pay: $32,200
  • Percent seeking a new job: 62%
Nurse measuring blood pressure of senior man at home.

4. Patient Care Technician

  • Median pay: $37,700
  • Percent seeking a new job: 61%
woman with a nurse and a doctor

5. Emergency Room Registered Nurse

  • Median pay: $79,100
  • Percent seeking a new job: 60%

Cropped shot of an attractive young woman working in a call center.

6. Patient Services Representative

  • Median pay: $39,600
  • Percent seeking a new job: 59%
Cybersecurity concept.

7. Cybersecurity Analyst

  • Median pay: $62,900
  • Percent seeking a new job: 59%
welder is welding assembly car parts in factory with protection mask.

8. Welder, Cutter, Solderer or Brazer

  • Median pay: $48,400
  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%

forklift-operator

9. Forklift Operator

  • Median pay: $39,800
  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%
Senior business woman explaining business matters to her team in a boardroom.

10. Program Manager, IT

  • Median pay: $132,000
  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%
Beautiful kind female nurse taking care of little boy hospitalized in bed.

11. Critical Care Registered Nurse

  • Median pay: $80,700
  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%

Retail Sales Associate

12. Retail Sales Associate

  • Median pay: $30,700
  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%
Profile of a hispanic freelancer wearing glasses and reading the coding software on the computer.

13. Software Development Engineer

  • Median pay: $88,800
  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%
computer-analyst

14. Senior Data Analyst

  • Median pay: $97,100
  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%
Asian Senior elderly male patient consult with physician nurse at nursing home care.

15. Patient Care Coordinator

  • Median pay: $46,300
  • Percent seeking a new job: 58%

All data is sourced from Payscale and is accurate as of Dec. 28, 2023.

