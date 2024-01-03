15 Jobs Americans Quit the Most in 2023 — Including 2 That Pay Over $100K

The top jobs employees are quitting are predominantly those in the healthcare and technology sector, according to Payscale’s 2023 End-of-Year Job Market Report. According to the report, the most-quit jobs “represent occupations where employees are stressed, under-challenged, burned out, or unhappy with their pay and benefits compared to what they think they can get elsewhere.”
A big factor causing dissatisfaction is also a lack of work-life balance. For example, jobs that went from work-from-home to back into the office could now have dissatisfied employees — even for well-paying jobs.
Here’s a look at the 15 jobs employees quit the most in 2023.
1. Senior Product Manager
- Median pay: $144,000
- Percent seeking a new job: 66%
2. Phlebotomist
- Median pay: $39,300
- Percent seeking a new job: 62%
3. Line Cook
- Median pay: $32,200
- Percent seeking a new job: 62%
4. Patient Care Technician
- Median pay: $37,700
- Percent seeking a new job: 61%
5. Emergency Room Registered Nurse
- Median pay: $79,100
- Percent seeking a new job: 60%
6. Patient Services Representative
- Median pay: $39,600
- Percent seeking a new job: 59%
7. Cybersecurity Analyst
- Median pay: $62,900
- Percent seeking a new job: 59%
8. Welder, Cutter, Solderer or Brazer
- Median pay: $48,400
- Percent seeking a new job: 58%
9. Forklift Operator
- Median pay: $39,800
- Percent seeking a new job: 58%
10. Program Manager, IT
- Median pay: $132,000
- Percent seeking a new job: 58%
11. Critical Care Registered Nurse
- Median pay: $80,700
- Percent seeking a new job: 58%
12. Retail Sales Associate
- Median pay: $30,700
- Percent seeking a new job: 58%
13. Software Development Engineer
- Median pay: $88,800
- Percent seeking a new job: 58%
14. Senior Data Analyst
- Median pay: $97,100
- Percent seeking a new job: 58%
15. Patient Care Coordinator
- Median pay: $46,300
- Percent seeking a new job: 58%
All data is sourced from Payscale and is accurate as of Dec. 28, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Jobs Americans Quit the Most in 2023 — Including 2 That Pay Over $100K
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.