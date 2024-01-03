15 Jobs Americans Quit the Most in 2023 — Including 2 That Pay Over $100K

The top jobs employees are quitting are predominantly those in the healthcare and technology sector, according to Payscale’s 2023 End-of-Year Job Market Report. According to the report, the most-quit jobs “represent occupations where employees are stressed, under-challenged, burned out, or unhappy with their pay and benefits compared to what they think they can get elsewhere.”

A big factor causing dissatisfaction is also a lack of work-life balance. For example, jobs that went from work-from-home to back into the office could now have dissatisfied employees — even for well-paying jobs.

Here’s a look at the 15 jobs employees quit the most in 2023.

1. Senior Product Manager

Median pay: $144,000

$144,000 Percent seeking a new job: 66%

2. Phlebotomist

Median pay: $39,300

$39,300 Percent seeking a new job: 62%

3. Line Cook

Median pay: $32,200

$32,200 Percent seeking a new job: 62%

4. Patient Care Technician

Median pay: $37,700

$37,700 Percent seeking a new job: 61%

5. Emergency Room Registered Nurse

Median pay: $79,100

$79,100 Percent seeking a new job: 60%

6. Patient Services Representative

Median pay: $39,600

$39,600 Percent seeking a new job: 59%

7. Cybersecurity Analyst

Median pay: $62,900

$62,900 Percent seeking a new job: 59%

8. Welder, Cutter, Solderer or Brazer

Median pay: $48,400

$48,400 Percent seeking a new job: 58%

9. Forklift Operator

Median pay: $39,800

$39,800 Percent seeking a new job: 58%

10. Program Manager, IT

Median pay: $132,000

$132,000 Percent seeking a new job: 58%

11. Critical Care Registered Nurse

Median pay: $80,700

$80,700 Percent seeking a new job: 58%

12. Retail Sales Associate

Median pay: $30,700

$30,700 Percent seeking a new job: 58%

13. Software Development Engineer

Median pay: $88,800

$88,800 Percent seeking a new job: 58%

14. Senior Data Analyst

Median pay: $97,100

$97,100 Percent seeking a new job: 58%

15. Patient Care Coordinator

Median pay: $46,300

$46,300 Percent seeking a new job: 58%

All data is sourced from Payscale and is accurate as of Dec. 28, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Jobs Americans Quit the Most in 2023 — Including 2 That Pay Over $100K

